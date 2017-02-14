Google SPAM Algorithm & New SERP Tests

Ross and John discuss the latest algorithm updates targeting blackhat SEO tactics like PBNs and linkwheels. They also delve into a wide range of news topics from WordPress updates, to AMP URLs, and fresh examples of Google testing search results using categorization.

This February 13, 2017 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

