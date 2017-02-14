Ross and John discuss the latest algorithm updates targeting blackhat SEO tactics like PBNs and linkwheels. They also delve into a wide range of news topics from WordPress updates, to AMP URLs, and fresh examples of Google testing search results using categorization.
This February 13, 2017 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).
Tune in to SEO 101 LIVE every Wednesday at 2pm PST / 4pm EST on Cranberry.fm
Great podcast guys as usual, I always look further into new ones. That latest algo “fred” was certainly a big hit for many websites, a lot of people still have spiculation about the targeted websites and what went wrong.
Hey Brad, thanks for the kind words! – Ross
Thanks for sharing such great info. I think Google’s house cleaning algorithms are always a surprise(shock for a lot of them :D). A first timer to your podcast and must say it was refreshing to listen than the usual reading info off of a post.
Deepak
I try so hard to keep up to date with all the new algorithms too. Thanks for your post