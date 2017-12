Apple Embraces Google, GSC Insights, Q&A | SEO 101

Apple switches away from Bing and moves to Google, a surprise for many. Ross and John also cover a few new pieces related to confirmations in how Google handles Title Tags in mobile vs desktop, and image data in search. Lastly, we have some great questions from our community.

This October 02, 2017 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

