Fake Review Extortion and What To Do If It Happens To You

A disturbing new trend has emerged in the world of online business: scammers are weaponizing Google reviews to extort money from small businesses. This latest scheme represents a particularly vicious attack on vulnerable business owners who depend on their online reputation for survival.

Note: This post is an excerpt from the original article here on SEOGrok.com

The Anatomy of a Review Bombing Attack

Here’s how the scam typically works: Your business suddenly receives a flood of one-star reviews (often 10 to 20 or more) within a short timeframe. These aren’t your typical disgruntled customer complaints. Instead, they’re carefully orchestrated attacks using what appear to be legitimate Google accounts with established review histories.

Shortly after the negative reviews appear, you receive a phone call or message. The scammer, often claiming to be from overseas, explains that someone has “ordered” negative reviews against your business. They offer to remove them immediately for a fee, typically ranging from $250 to thousands ($100/review in some cases), payable only through cryptocurrency or other untraceable payment methods.

One business owner recently shared their harrowing experience: within hours, their Google Business Profile was bombarded with 16 one-star reviews. The scammer called immediately, claiming someone had ordered 50 negative reviews total. Feeling they had no choice, they paid $300 in cryptocurrency, and the reviews vanished, for now.

According to reporting from The New York Times, fraudsters are systematically extorting businesses for hundreds of dollars each by threatening to post fake negative reviews on Google Maps, with industry watchdog Fake Review Watch tracking more than 150 businesses worldwide targeted in this way.

Reddit’s small business communities have been flooded with similar accounts. One business owner posted: “Someone is blackmailing me over my Google Business Profile. They left 15 bad reviews and are demanding money ($300 at first).” Another reported on r/GoogleMyBusiness that scammers often use Pakistani phone numbers to post baseless negative reviews and then extort money to remove them.

Why This Scam Is So Effective

The effectiveness of this extortion scheme lies in its exploitation of three critical business vulnerabilities:

First, online reputation is everything in today’s digital marketplace. Studies show that 87% of consumers read online reviews for local businesses, and a single star difference in rating can impact revenue by 5 to 9 percent. Business owners understand this reality all too well.

Second, Google’s review removal process, while improving, can take days or weeks to resolve. During that time, potential customers are seeing those damaging reviews and making decisions based on false information. For many small businesses operating on thin margins, even a few days of reduced customer traffic can be catastrophic.

Third, the scammers use sophisticated techniques to make their fake reviews appear legitimate. They employ aged accounts with review histories, vary the posting times, and sometimes even include specific (though fabricated) details about supposed negative experiences. This makes it harder for Google’s automated systems to immediately flag them as fraudulent.

The FBI’s 2024 Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) Report shows extortion was among the top three cybercrimes by complaint volume, with cyber-enabled fraud accounting for nearly 83% of all losses reported and a staggering $16.6 billion in total reported losses across more than 859,000 complaints.

What You Should Do Instead of Paying

If you find yourself targeted by review extortionists, resist the urge to pay. Paying only encourages more attacks.

I provided a list of seven important steps on how to tackle review extortion if you are faced with it. In order to avoid content duplication issues with search engines, you can find the remaining article here, entirely for free: continue reading how to deal with fake review extortion here.