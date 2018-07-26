StepForth’s 15 Minute Social Media Audit

Social media matters in 2018. Social is the direct funnel where businesses and followers/clients can interact. These interactions are special because they don’t have to be business related. The hard part about social media is the number of platforms you may have. Moreover, maintaining a successful presence can be a full-time job. StepForth has created a 15 min social media audit to help evaluate all your accounts and keep track of their performance.

Read to the end of the post where you will receive your free 15 min audit worksheet!

The checklist overview: Step 1-3

List all social media accounts, platforms, URLs, passwords etc. Check for completion – Note any updates that need to be addressed.

-Posting frequency (how many times a week).

-The last time you posted on this channel.

Add specific goals related to performance.

Include all social media accounts such as Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, Youtube, Pinterest, Quora, Google Plus, Tumblr and any others your business is on. Also, use Google to search for any unofficial accounts as this can harm your online presence.

Step 3: Details

Evaluate your presence on each social platform – is it purposeful, intentional and impactful?

-Why use this social account?

-What are the goals of this social media account?

-Is your target markets using this platform?

-What information is posted on this channel?

Step 4: Analysis

The great thing about social media is that it’s customizable. Take your time to review and make sure that all images, text, and settings are being used and optimized. Go to each platform and review the following:

-Logo/profile picture has been uploaded

-Header images have been uploaded

-About/bio is filled out

-The company motto is used where necessary

-All URLs are similar

-All descriptions are similar

Step 5: Branding

-Are all branding elements the same?

-Are all avatars the same?

-Do backgrounds and other images follow theme/branding?

Step 6: The examination:

Look at your competition – By understanding their social media presence you can then benchmark your own. Pick 3 influencers in your niche market – How do they manage their social media?

Once you have your list go through their accounts and answer these questions:

How many followers do they have? What is the average number of comments and likes per post? What does their branding look like? What are they doing successfully and how can you emulate their success?

Influencer research is a great way to answer many of the questions you may have. Note the following in your research:

–Branding: How does their overall look promote the brand? Can visitors get an accurate sense of their personality or culture?

–Popularity: How many followers/likes does the page have?

-Frequency: How often do they post? What do they do on weekends, do they post?

–Engagement: What is the number of people talking about the brand compared to the number of fans?

–Types of posts: What topics do they frequently discuss? What types of posts do they feature: photos, questions, videos, chats, text? What is engagement like for each of these post types?

Take what you have learnt from each influencer. What changes do you need to make and what are your goals?

Review

Congratulations on completing the 15min social media audit! Take the time to review the entire document and create an action plan – The best results are the results that are achievable. If you have any specific questions regarding social media please don’t hesitate to reach out.

View 15 min Social Media Audit worksheet ‘here‘ and select ‘file’ > ‘download as’ > ‘Microsoft Excel’