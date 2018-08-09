SSL Is Here To Stay!

Like having a business plan is essential for your business growth, so is SSL, especially if you want to rank well with Google in 2018. Why not? Implementation of SSL will have minimal impact on your current rankings and in return set you up for success!

Google Cares If You’re Secure!

As of 2018, Google and many other search engines are prompting the words ‘Not Secure’ next to the URLs of websites that do not have an active SSL certificate. If you’re a business owner and have a presence online this is very important as it can directly affect sales, trustworthiness and not to mention the sensitive information clients entrust you with online!

What Does SSL Do?

“All communication should be secure always, and by default” – Ilya Grigorik, Google developer

SSL stands for, Secure Sockets Layer and is used to secure the data transmitted over the internet between your computer and destination servers. An SSL certificate encrypts any information being transmitted and exchanged, making the messages unreadable to everyone except the intended server. Think of a bank without security, would you give them your money?

SSL is your second string of protection against hackers. Google values security when ranking sites and soon SSL will contribute to the overall standing of a website. If you’re paying for marketing and/or SEO this is a crucial step your business should consider.

“Data delivered over an unencrypted channel is insecure, untrustworthy, and trivially intercepted. We must protect the security, privacy, and integrity of our users’ data.” – google

SSL And Business Authentication

While SSL will provide encryption, increased chances of ranking, it also provides business authentication. As stated by SSL Shopper, “You can be sure that you are sending information to the right server and not to an imposter trying to steal your information. Why is this important? The nature of the Internet means that your customers will often be sending information through several computers. Any of these computers could pretend to be your website and trick your users into sending them personal information”.

Business Success Take Away

RANKING – Google has announced that SSL is a ranking factor; it is a minor ranking factor, but strong SEO often is the result of the cumulative effect of such factors.

SECURITY – SSL certificates add an extra security to your online platform.

TRUST- When users visit your website they can see if your platform is secure.