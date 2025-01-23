SEO 101 Episode 490 – 2025 Predictions, Google December Core Update, and ChatGPT Search for Free Users: Features and Insights

In this episode of SEO 101, Ross and Scott share their predictions for 2025, and Bing’s removal of the cache link and Google’s December 2024 core update; analyzing their potential impacts on search rankings. They also explore the features of ChatGPT Search now available to free users, highlighting its usefulness for research and its limitations for commercial queries.



Show Notes:

SEO News

Bing Cache Link Removal Bing removed the cache link from search results on Dec 11, 2024. Google removed their cache link back in February 2024.



Google December 2024 Core Update Rolling out now; fourth core update of 2024. Began shortly after November update completion. Expected to last around 2 weeks; previous updates have varied in duration. Described as “BIG” by Barry Schwartz; mixed reactions from users regarding drops in rankings. Google states they are continually improving core systems.



ChatGPT Search for Free Users Available to all logged-in free users as of Dec 16, 2024. Two search tests highlighted: Comox Valley – Provided photos, writeup, and source links. Victoria Hotels – Short blurb, local map with limited hotel listings. Useful for research, less so for specific product/service searches.



Google Testing “Things to Do” Carousel Testing a new image carousel for “things to do” queries. Features high-resolution images and additional information. Important for event or “things to do” websites to ensure correct schema markup and visuals.



Mueller Files

Disavowing Toxic Links John Mueller advises against disavowing “toxic” links; considers it a waste of time. Most spammy links are ignored by Google now. Bing also removed its disavow tool in September 2023.



2025 Predictions

Scott’s Predictions Continued significant advances in AI and SEO tools. Evolution of content creation and search experiences (SGE). Core updates from Google with limited guidance. Increased growth for ChatGPT Search. Potential reduction in organic traffic for informational sites due to AI providing direct answers.



Ross’s Predictions Google maintains an edge in AI competition. Wider usability of AI agents in SEO. Increased familiarity with AI among users. Growth of personal AI sandboxes. Predictions of SearchGPT’s accessibility and integration of ads by 2025. Potential market share growth for Bing and SearchGPT. Various “dream” scenarios including regulatory challenges for Google and increased market competition.



Sources:

Bing Removes Cache Link from Search Results – Details the removal of the cache link from Bing search results as of December 11, following a similar action by Google in February.

Google December 2024 Core Update Rolling Out Now – Information on the rollout of Google’s December 2024 core update, the fourth of the year, including its expected duration and impact on search results.

ChatGPT Search Now Available for Free Users – Announcement of ChatGPT Search’s availability for all free, logged-in users, along with examples of its functionality.

Google Testing New “Things to Do” Carousel – Coverage of Google’s testing of a new carousel for “things to do” queries, featuring high-resolution images and enhanced user experience.

Disavowing Toxic Links Is A Waste Of Time – John Mueller’s insights on the inefficacy of disavowing toxic links, stating that most spammy links are ignored by Google.

Google Will Remove Its Disavow Link Tool – A post from May discussing John Mueller’s comments on the disavow link tool, emphasizing that most spammy, paid, or swapped links are ignored and suggesting potential removal of the tool in the future.

