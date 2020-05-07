SEO 101 Episode 381: Bad Advice, JavaScript Don’ts, and Common Issues Found During SEO Audits

Summary of SEO 101 Episode 381

Scott and Ross discuss John Mueller’s hilarious “Quick, The moderators are all busy, post bad advice!” on Reddit, an overview of a few 101 tips on using JavaScript properly for SEO, followed by Ross’s recent SEO 101 tips from his recent round of video website reviews. They tied up the show with a question from a listener.

Notes from SEO 101 Episode 381

General SEO News

Google Bad Ads Removed

Interesting quick stats:

In 2019 Google Removed 2.7 Billion “Bad Ads” and nearly 1 Million Accounts

Bad ads consist of those:

Tricks or Scams

Price Gouging

Phishing Attempts

Violations of Terms

In 2020 so far, 10’s of Millions of COVID-19 Related ads were removed. These were for policy violations including

Price Gouging

Capitalizing on Global Medical Supply Shortages

Making Misleading Claims about Cures

Promoting illegitimate unemployment benefits

Google SEO 101: Do’s and Don’ts of Links & JavaScript

Google makes “Google Meet” Free for all

Previously Google Hangouts Meet, Google has made their video conferencing platform, Google Meet free for everyone. (not E2EE)

Starting in May it will begin rolling out for anyone to register

Previously it was free for anyone with a paid Google Suites account

Thoughts:

Likely in reaction to Zooms success – A little late to the ball-game here.

Possible Alternatives: Zoom / MS Teams / GoToMeeting / Join.me / WIRE.com (E2EE) / Jitsi (E2EE), WhatsApp (E2EE). Info on the options

Mueller Files

Bad Advice

In a Reddit thread John responded to a post: “Quick, The moderators are all busy, post bad advice!”



John responded on the effectiveness of the <marquee> tag being awesome, especially when used in combination with the <blink> tag!

Other bad advice included things like deleting robots.txt, placing all paragraphs in <h1>’s, and setting canonical tags to “google.com”. One of my favorites though is the recommendation to switch to WIX.

Google Advice On Old Content On News Sites: Remove, Noindex Or Leave It

Questions from SEO 101 Listeners

Ross and Scott also welcome some SEO-related concerns from listeners. Please listen to the show to find out their detailed answers to these questions.

Vinayak: Hi Guys, I am getting started with SEO, so this might be a noob question. What’s the correct way to handle 404 page? Should it be allowed to be indexed? Or should we make it non-indexable?

End of Show Notes

