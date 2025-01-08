SEO 101 Episode 489 – Exploring ChatGPT Search, Google’s Gemini 2, and Project Mariner

In this episode of SEO 101, we explore key insights from ChatGPT’s search results, discuss ongoing volatility following Google’s core update, and examine recent indexing issues. We also cover the importance of long-form content, local SEO, and Google’s Gemini 2.0 and what Project Mariner may mean for search in 2025.
Show Notes:
NON SEO NEWS
- Google Search Console Updates
- New date controls for performance reports being rolled out.
- Easier date changes with preset links above filter options.
- Preset options include: 24 hours, 7 days, 28 days, 3 months, or dropdown for more options.
SEO NEWS
- Google Search Ranking Volatility
- Continued volatility post core update (December 5th).
- Increased rank movement noted by users and tools.
- SEO for ChatGPT Search Insights
- ChatGPT search results differ from Google and Bing.
- ChatGPT favors long-form content over brand product pages.
- Rankings are influenced by authoritative, non-brand review sites.
- Local SEO emphasizes the importance of positive Google reviews.
- ChatGPT prioritizes brand mentions for awareness rather than driving clicks.
- Google’s Delayed Indexing Issues
- Noted delayed indexing affecting some sites since December 9th.
- Large publishers likely to have experienced these delays.
- Handling Broken Canonicals
- Google attempts to correct incorrect canonical tags but acknowledges imperfections in the process.
AI NEWS
- Google’s Search Updates with Gemini 2.0
- Enhanced AI Overviews feature for complex queries.
- Gemini 2.0 offers faster responses and multimodal processing.
- Introduction of Project Mariner for improved user interaction with browsers.
- Project Mariner Overview
- Aims to enhance browser interaction using natural language.
- Designed for multimodal understanding and task automation.
- Focus on personalized experiences for users.
- AI Chatbot Traffic in B2B:**
- AI Chatbots significantly driving traffic for B2B companies.
- ChatGPT accounts for 48% of AI Chatbot traffic.
- Referral traffic from AI Chatbots increased 5x in a case study.
- AI Chatbot traffic remains small compared to organic traffic (0.34% overall).
Sources:
Google Search Console rolling out new date controls for performance reports – Details the new preset date options added to Google Search Console for easier performance report adjustments.
Google Search Ranking Volatility Continues Post Core Update – Analyzes the ongoing rank movements and volatility following the December 5th core update.
SEO for ChatGPT search: 4 key observations – Explores how ChatGPT search results differ from Google and Bing, emphasizing content preferences and local SEO.
Google Search fixes delayed indexing issues – Reports on the delayed indexing issues Google experienced and their impact on large publishers
Google Does Try To Handle Broken Canonicals – Discusses Google’s approach to correcting incorrect canonical tags as explained by the Search Team
Google Announces Search Updates Powered By Gemini 2.0 – Details the advancements in AI capabilities with Gemini 2.0, enhancing user interactions and responses
Project Mariner – What it is and How it Could Change Our Internet Use – Explains Project Mariner’s goal to improve browser interaction using advanced AI technologies.
How Significant Is AI Chatbot Traffic In B2B? – Analyzes the growth of AI chatbot referral traffic in B2B companies and its comparison with organic traffic.