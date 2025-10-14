SEO 101 Ep 511 – Instant Checkout in ChatGPT and the End of Traditional SEO Rankings

In this episode of SEO 101, Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte dive into ChatGPT’s instant checkout, answer engine optimization trends, ranking report disruptions, ChatGPT’s growing referral traffic for retailers, YouTube’s dominance in AI search, Google’s August spam update, AI overviews impacting local packs, Google’s ongoing review spam struggles, and domain history affecting SEO results.



Show Notes:



Non-SEO News

Reporting Tools Update Reporting tools show rankings outside the top 10. Most rankings in the top 100 are now reported. Some lower-ranking terms are still missing from reports; accuracy is not 100%. Rumors of increased charges for tools, but no specifics confirmed.



SEO News

Optimizing Content for Generative Engines: 17 Actionable Tips Lead with a clear TL;DR summary for quoting.

Ensure claims are easy to cite with reliable sources. Organize content around questions/tasks (use Q&A and stepwise guides). Show credibility with bylines, bios, dates, and sourcing. Utilize structured data (schema markup) to clarify page details. Keep content indexable and fast; avoid popups. Write for two reading modes: overviews and deep dives. Refresh content with intent; update based on changes. Use tables for comparisons instead of prose. Create glossaries for key terms. Identify and fill ranking gaps in Google/Bing. Suggest logical follow-ups at the end of sections. Focus on users’ tasks with checklists and plans. Publish original data/demos (benchmarks, screenshots). Embed videos for demos. Build topic clusters by linking pillar and supporting pages. Measure beyond clicks: track visibility, assisted conversions, referrals.



Local SEO News

(No specific updates provided)

AI News

Google AI Mode Expansion

AI mode now available in 40 new countries, totaling 200. Availability in 35 new languages.

Research on AI Models

Researchers tricked AI models using fake dates to boost visibility.



Sources:

Optimizing Content for Generative Engines – Article providing 17 actionable tips for optimizing content for generative engines.

Google AI Mode Expands – Update on the expansion of Google AI mode to 40 new countries and 35 new languages.

Fooling AI Models with Fake Dates – Report on researchers who tricked AI models using fake dates to enhance visibility.