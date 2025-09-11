SEO 101 Ep 509 – Google’s Latest Spam Update, Crawl Issues, and AI Overview Survey Insights

In this episode of SEO 101, Scott Van Achte covers the August 2025 Google spam update, Ahrefs’ new traffic tracker comparing LLMs and search engines, Googlebot crawling issues, practical Search Console tips for duplicate content, a survey on AI Overviews and zero-click searches, and advice for recovering from website hacks and strengthening site security best practices.
Show Notes:
- Google August 2025 Spam Update
- Announced on August 26; rollout may take weeks.
- Affects all languages and locations.
- Last update was in December 2024.
- No specific details on targeted spam.
- Ahrefs Launches Traffic Tracker
- Compares referral traffic between ChatGPT and Google.
- Allows selection of engines for comparison.
- Data based on 44,421 websites using Ahrefs’ free tool.
- Current data covers December 2024 to July 2025.
- Google Crawling Issue Resolved
- Reduced crawling issue reported on August 8.
- No ranking impact but fluctuations noted.
- Issue now fixed; crawling expected to normalize soon.
- Fixing ‘Duplicate without user-selected canonical’ in Google Search Console
- Duplicate content identified in reports; not penalized but affects indexing.
- Solutions:
- Eliminate duplicate content and use canonical tags.
- Ensure all pages have self-referencing canonical tags.
- Address HTTP vs HTTPS issues with proper redirects.
- Maintain consistency with WWW and trailing slashes.
- Manage session IDs and tracking parameters.
- Survey on Google AI Overviews
- 4% of users never click links after reading AI Overviews.
- Trust levels compared to traditional snippets:
- Much more: 11%
- About the same: 41%
- 37.8% would leave AI on for all queries; 17.7% would turn it off for all.
- 66.4% of respondents satisfied with AI Overviews.
- Impact of Site Hack on Traffic
- 50% traffic drop reported after site hack injecting fake product pages.
- Recovery can take time; cleaning up does not guarantee immediate traffic recovery.
- Recommendations to prevent hacks:
- Use strong passwords and 2FA.
- Ensure site uses HTTPS.
- Regular backups and updates.
- Educate staff on cybersecurity.
