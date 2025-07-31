SEO 101 Ep 506: AI Overviews Eroding Web Traffic, Google’s Update Volatility, and CSS for SEO

In this episode of SEO 101, Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte break down the June 2025 Google core update, discuss AI Overviews eroding web clicks, share updates on Core Web Vitals data in Search Console, cover OpenAI’s crawling behavior, CSS and image best practices for SEO, product pricing by state, and Google’s latest advice for handling event pages and AI-driven search.



Show Notes:

SEO NEWS

June Core Update Complete

Rolled out from June 1 to July 17, 2025. Reports of volatility, especially in the health industry; finance experienced low fluctuation. Expert Quotes: Glenn Gabe : Described the update as causing widespread volatility across various sectors. Marie Haynes : Anticipates a shift from traditional ranking signals to AI-driven content identification. Aleyda Solis : Noted visibility improvements for brands due to fewer shopping carousels above organic results.

GSC Core Web Vitals Bug Fixed

Previous drop in “good” and “needs improvement” URLs corrected; metrics returning to normal.



LOCAL SEO NEWS

Local Search Impressions Update Ongoing concerns regarding a drop in local search impressions; no resolution confirmed yet.



AI NEWS

Pew Research Study on AI Overviews

AI Overviews are reducing clicks: 1 in 5 searches now feature AI Overviews. Only 8% of users clicked on links when encountering AI Summaries; 15% clicked on standard results. 66% of searches resulted in no clicks. Users are more likely to end browsing sessions after seeing AI Overviews, potentially due to trust in AI-generated content.

LLMs.txt Files and OpenAI

Google does not support LLMs.txt for guiding content relevance. Some LLMs are crawling the LLMs.txt files but not extensively used yet. Mueller Bonus : Suggests using “noindex” for LLMs.txt to avoid indexing issues.



MUELLER FILES

Google on CSS & SEO

CSS file sizes should be managed; extreme sizes (e.g., 78MB) are problematic. CSS class names do not impact SEO; they are for styling only. Use HTML ‘IMG’ tags for essential images; decorative images via CSS are not indexed. For tabular data, use HTML ‘table’ elements instead of CSS layouts.

AI Overviews and SEO

Regular SEO practices suffice for content to appear in AI Overviews. Growth in Search : Gen Z (ages 18-24) are leading in search queries; search methods are evolving with increased visual and interactive elements. AI Overviews represent a significant change in search dynamics, enhancing user satisfaction.

Product Pricing by State

Google Search does not accommodate different pricing by state. Suggestions include using tax fields or creating separate product pages per state.

Handling Old Show Webpages

Advice on managing expired event pages; keep unique and relevant pages, consider 404 for outdated content, and 301 redirect valuable pages to preserve authority.



