SEO 101 Ep 505 – Local SEO Shifts, Core Update Effects, and What AI Means for Site Rankings

In this episode of SEO 101, Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte discuss the June 2025 Google core update, its impact on local SEO, new Google Search Console features, possible Core Web Vitals bugs, issues with online reviews, disavow file relevance, AI-generated content in rankings, and best practices for site indexing and high-quality content creation.

Show Notes:



Acknowledgment

Thank you to Dominika for her review on Spotify, expressing appreciation for the podcast’s content and humor.

SEO News

June 2025 Core Update :

Currently underway since June 30, expected completion in 3 weeks. Anticipated to be significant.

AI in “People Also Ask” :

12.6% of answers are AI-generated, based on a study of 8.4 million results.

Google Search Console Updates :

New comparison methods: last 24 hours vs. previous period and week-over-week. Gradual rollout over the next few months.

Core Web Vitals Bug :

Reports of anomalies in Google Search Console since July 11. Discrepancies in the count of “good” and “needs improvement” pages. John Mueller advises focusing on problematic samples rather than absolute counts.



Local SEO News

Impact of June 2025 Update :

Reports of significant drops in Google Business Profile search impressions since June 29, linked to the core update.

Suspicious Review Warnings :

New consumer alert feature regarding suspicious reviews being rolled out in the US.



Mueller Files

Disavow File Order :

The order of links in a disavow file does not affect processing; it’s considered during recrawling.

Barely Indexed Sites :

Low indexing may indicate Google’s lack of confidence in the site. Suggestions: focus on quality content, links, and citations.



AI News

Ahrefs Study on AI Content : No correlation found between AI content and Google rankings. 86% of high-ranking pages had some AI-generated content. Breakdown of AI content on websites: 1-10%: 13.8% 11-40%: 40% 41-70%: 20.3% 71-100%: 7.8%



