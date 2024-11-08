SEO 101 Episode 484 – October SEO Volatility, Penalty for Fortune Recommends, & Content Length Insights

In this episode of SEO 101, we explore October’s search ranking volatility, potential penalties for Fortune Recommends due to site reputation abuse, and the removal of the sitelinks search box. We also discuss Google’s new “People’s Insights,” expandable knowledge panels, and John Mueller’s insights on Core Web Vitals and ideal content length.
Show Notes:
- Ongoing volatility noted on Oct 2, 10, 15, and 19-20.
- Last core update completed on Sept 3.
- Reports of increased spam and outdated news results in Germany.
Fortune Recommends Penalization
- Possible manual penalty for Fortune Recommends for site reputation abuse after drops in rankings post-Oct 11.
- Site reputation abuse defined as third-party pages without oversight manipulating rankings.
Removal of Sitelinks Search Box
- Google to remove sitelinks search box feature on Nov 21.
- This feature was used for brand-specific searches but won’t affect organic placements.
People’s Insights for Medical Queries
- New section testing on Google for medical-related searches, showcasing online discussions with disclaimers for professional advice.
Expandable Knowledge Panels
- Google introduces expandable sections in desktop knowledge panels to provide more detailed information.
Google Translate Update
- Google Translate now shows images related to translations, though functionality varies by language.
Local SEO News
Core Web Vitals Impact
- John Mueller dismisses the significant impact of Core Web Vitals on rankings; user experience remains important.
Handling Legacy AMP Subdomains
- Solutions for managing AMP URLs include maintaining current redirects or removing the hostname from DNS.
Ideal Content Length
- No specific ideal content length; focus on providing unique value rather than just word count.
- Emphasis on quality over quantity in content creation
Sources:
Search Ranking Volatility Continues October 19th & 20th – This article discusses ongoing search ranking fluctuations reported on various dates in October, highlighting user experiences with spam sites and outdated results.
Did Google Hit Fortune Recommends With A Search Penalty Over Site Reputation Abuse? – This piece examines the possibility of a manual penalty for Fortune Recommends due to site reputation abuse and how similar sites have been affected.
Google Search to Drop Sitelinks Search Box -This article announces Google’s decision to remove the sitelinks search box feature, explaining its implications for brand-specific searches and user experience.
Google Adds “People’s Insights” For Unprofessional Medical Advice – This article discusses Google’s introduction of a new section called “People’s Insights” for medical queries, which aggregates online conversations while providing disclaimers for professional advice.
Expandable Google Knowledge Panels On Desktop Search – This piece highlights Google’s addition of expandable sections in desktop knowledge panels, enhancing user access to detailed information.
Google Search Translate Feature Can Show Images – This article discusses the new feature in Google Translate that includes images related to translations, improving user engagement.
Google’s Mueller Dismisses Core Web Vitals Impact On Rankings – This segment features John Mueller’s perspective on the limited impact of Core Web Vitals on rankings, emphasizing the importance of user experience.
Google’s Mueller On How To Handle Legacy AMP Subdomains – This article provides insights from John Mueller on managing legacy AMP subdomains and the importance of redirect strategies.
Google’s Answer on Ideal Content Length for SEO – This piece discusses John Mueller’s insights on the ideal content length for SEO, emphasizing the need for unique value rather than just longer articles.