SEO 101 Episode 481 – Google’s Questionable Use of Chrome, Mobile-First Indexing Challenges, and Bing’s Generative AI Search Update

In this episode of SEO 101, we explore Google’s controversial data practices and the implications of mobile-first indexing. We discuss the phasing out of the noarchive meta tag, provide insights on Bing’s generative search experience, and highlight warnings about JavaScript-generated product markup in SEO strategies. Stay informed on the latest trends!

Show Notes:

  • Google Maybe Using Your Chrome to Crawl and More
    • Cindy Krum, CEO of Mobile Moxie, discusses Google’s mobile-first indexing and data practices.
    • Accusations against Google for manipulating facts about its search monopoly.
    • DOJ evidence suggests Google uses engagement metrics to influence algorithms, contradicting past denials.
    • Concerns over due process due to deletion of employee chat logs, impacting transparency.
    • Google tracks user data through browser metrics for service enhancement and ad targeting.
    • Confusion surrounding mobile-first indexing due to inconsistent communication from Google.
    • Risks of data collection via Chrome potentially reinforcing Google’s monopolistic market position.
  • Google Phases Out Support for Noarchive Meta Tag
    • Noarchive meta tag and Cache operator support removed by Google.
    • No impact on archive.org’s Wayback Machine; alternative methods for content blocking available.
  • Google Warning on JavaScript-Generated Product Markup
    • Updated documentation warns against using JavaScript for Product structured data.
    • Recommendations to place structured data in initial HTML for better results.
    • Concerns about dynamic markup affecting shopping crawls and content reliability.
  • Google Search Console Recommendations Not Fully Rolled Out
    • New feature in Google Search Console offering optimization recommendations is starting to roll out.
    • Recommendations include issues to fix, opportunities, and configuration suggestions.
  • Google Search Console Performance Report Filters Now Stick
    • Filters in performance reports will now retain settings for future views.
  • Google Search Ranking Volatility & Shuffles
    • Ranking fluctuations reported, suggesting possible Google update over the weekend.

 Local SEO News

  • Schools on Google Maps Renamed to Hawk Tuah**
    • Pranksters renamed schools to “Hawk Tuah” on Google Maps.
    • Emphasizes the need for caution and verification when using Google Maps for important information

