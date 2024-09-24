SEO 101 Episode 478 – Google AI and Maps Insights and When to Worry About Ranking Changes

Unpack Google’s SEO milestones: Wayback Machine, enhanced video regions, and commercial query optimizations. Understand Google AI Overviews’ influence on top results and the significance of ethical practices for local rankings. Explore effective traffic management strategies and tactics for elevating search rankings in this must-listen SEO primer!
Show Notes:
Sources:
Google Search adds Internet Archive’s Wayback Machine links to about this page – Google Search introduces Wayback Machine links for additional context in search results.
Google Search Supports Ineligible Regions Property For Videos – Google Search now allows the specification of regions where videos are not permitted.
Google AI Overviews Show Shopping Results For Commercial Queries Again – Google reintroduces shopping and product results for specific commercial queries.
Report: Half Google AI Overviews Links Overlap With Top Search Results – Half of Google AI Overviews’ links coincide with top organic search results, as per a recent study.
Google Maps Showing Business Photos On Review Sentiments – Google Maps displays business photos based on review sentiments, enhancing user experience.
John On When Not To Worry About Traffic Fluctuations – John provides advice on managing website traffic fluctuations and interpreting changes.
Google Says Fixing Headings Won’t Change Rankings – Google clarifies that correcting headings won’t significantly impact search rankings.