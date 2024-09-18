SEO 101 Episode 477 – Google August Update Impacts, SEO Fundamentals and Trends

Uncover the impact of Google’s August 2024 core update, forum content displays, and AVIF format support. Learn essential SEO practices and valuable insights from John Mueller’s Q&A session. Gain expert advice on enhancing search performance and optimizing online visibility in this insightful episode.
Show Notes:
- Google August 2024 core update rollout completed on September 3rd.
- Update caused significant ranking movement within search results.
- Google aimed to address feedback from creators regarding small and independent sites with original content.
- Recovery after a hit does not require specific actions; focus on creating satisfying content.
- Google Search testing a new display for forum content with “Top Comments” and “Related Content.”
- Google Search now supports AVIF file format based on AV1 video compression standard.
- Do not specify a fragment URL as canonical, per Google’s updated best practices.
- Fragment URLs, commonly used with anchor links, are discouraged as canonical URLs.
- Google testing a “From This Image” feature in image search results.
- Yelp sues Google over alleged illegal dominance in local search market.
- SEOs query John Mueller on the quantity of links in blog posts; he emphasizes writing for the audience over following strict link quantity rules.
- A fan inquires about displaying links to main areas without looking spammy on his service-based business’s page.
Sources:
