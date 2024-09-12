SEO 101 Episode 475 – Google Update Highlights: Core Update, Bug Resolution, and AI Overviews

Listen to this SEO 101 episode with soloing host Scott Van Achte, focusing on Google’s latest updates. Explore the ongoing August 2024 core update roll-out and the quick resolution of a search ranking bug. Gain insights on Google AI Overviews expanding to signed-out US users. Uncover essential tips on website load times, review snippets, and addressing indexing issues.
Show Notes:
SEO News
- Google August 2024 core update rolling out
- Released on August 15
- John Mueller advises waiting for full roll-out effects
- Google Search ranking bug fixed on August 20
- Unrelated to core update
- Google AI Overviews now visible for signed-out users in the US
- Also available in select countries
- How Long Will Users Wait for Websites to Load?**
- Forbes Advisor Survey of 2,000 US adults reveals wait times
- Google pushing for faster load times since 2010
- Google Highlighting Review Content in Snippets**
- Amit Purohit notes snippet highlights for review-oriented searches
- Potential impact on increasing site exposure
SEO Quick Tip
- Google Discovered – Currently Not Indexed pages reasons and actions
Mueller Files
- John Mueller uploads an audio robots.txt file for experimental purposes.
Sources:
FTC Banned Fake Reviews – Final rule banning fake reviews and testimonials by FTC announced on August 14. Prohibits fake consumer reviews, buying reviews, insider reviews, review suppression, and fake indicators of social media influence.
Google Doesn’t Technically Follow Links – Google collects links for later indexing, not immediate following. Pages with “discovered not crawled” in Search Console are found but not indexed yet.
Google August 2024 Core Update – Core update released on August 15, effects advised post full roll-out.
Google Search Ranking Bug – Bug impacting organic results fixed on August 20, unrelated to core update.
Google AI Overviews – AI Overviews visible for signed-out US users and in select countries.
SURVEY: How Long Will People Wait for Websites to Load in 2024?– Forbes Advisor Survey data on user wait times for website loading.
Google Highlighting Review Content in Search Results Snippets – Google shows highlighted snippets from reviews for specific searches.
Google Discovered – Currently Not Indexed – Reasons and actions for Google’s “Discovered – Currently Not Indexed” pages.
John Mueller Uploads Audio Robots.txt File – John Mueller uploads an audio robots.txt file for experimental purposes.