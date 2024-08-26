SEO 101 Episode 474 – Google Updates, SEO Trends, AI Quick Tip Insights

Join us in this insightful SEO 101 podcast episode where we cover the latest Google updates, SEO trends, and reveal handy AI quick tips. Dive deep into discussions on Google Trends enhancements, Search Console data insights, URL parameter optimization plans, and challenges affecting hotel listings. Stay informed on essential SEO strategies!
Show Notes:
- U.S. may force Google breakup due to illegal monopoly
– Options include shedding units like Chrome, Android, Google Ads
– Other options: prohibiting default search agreements, sharing more data, limiting AI product advantages
- Google Effingo transfers 1 exabyte of data/day at 14 TB/sec speed
- Google Trends update: faster updates every 10 mins, more trends detected, expanded global coverage, enhanced visualization
- Google Search Console shows 35% data, varies by site
- Google working on better URL parameter handling
- Google hotel listings hijacked; watch GMB listings
- Google AI Overviews visibility fluctuates, increase in salary-related queries
- AI Quick Tip: Use AI to generate LocalBusiness JSON-LD Markup for easier coding
Sources:
Report: U.S. considering forcing a Google breakup – Explore the potential breakup of Google by the US Department of Justice, focusing on shedding crucial units like Chrome, Android, or Google Ads.
Google Effingo – Insane Transfer Speeds Used By Google Search – Learn about Google’s Effingo and its lightning-speed data transfer capabilities revolutionizing search efficiency.
Google Trends Update: Faster, Smarter, More Customizable – Dive into the latest Google Trends enhancements, providing real-time insights globally and improved trend detection.
Google Search Console Only Shows 35% Of Your Data? It Depends, Says Google – Uncover the limitations in Search Console data visibility and Google’s potential plans to address URL parameter handling.
Google Search To Get Better At URL Parameter Handling? – Explore Google’s considerations for enhancing URL parameter handling, potentially reintroducing a tool for more efficient crawling.
Google Hotel Listings Under Siege: Fake WhatsApp Numbers & Marking As Closed – Investigate the concerning trend of hackers manipulating hotel listings, marking legitimate properties as closed and altering contact information.
Google AI Overviews volatility continues: Rise, fall, repeat – Stay informed about the fluctuating visibility of AI-generated content in search results and its impact on different search queries.