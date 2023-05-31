SEO 101 Ep 450 – Google Bugs, Why Blogs Rock, and More Algorithmic News

Google has had a few bugs as of late that are discussed here, along with some valuable anecdotes about existing client SEO issues that you should avoid, the vast importance of blogs and why, and much more.

Ross: Hello, and welcome to SEO 101 on WMR.FM Episode number 450. This is Ross Dunn, CEO of StepForth Web Marketing, and my co-host is my company’s Senior SEO, Scott Van Achte.

450! Maybe not for quite a while now.

Scott: Yeah, that’s a milestone number for me, 450. That’s cool!

Ross: It would be interesting to figure out how many episodes you’ve done. It was so fragmented at the beginning, it would be hard to tell, I guess.

Scott: Probably at least 50 or probably around 60 or 70, I would guess, maybe 75. Like that.

Ross: Yeah, anyway, I was just looking at it. While thinking 50 episodes back was January 29th, 2021, at least that’s when I recorded it. I can’t remember when it was actually released, but our guest was John Mueller, Google’s John Mueller, and that was, I think the last time John Carcutt was on the Podcast, and he and I both interviewed John and we did it on video.

I haven’t yet posted that, but I think is an ode to John, I’m going to do that, and when I do, I’m sure we’ll share the link in the next episode when I get to it but I’ll also post it in our SEO 101 Community on Facebook, which you can easily find by searching SEO 101 Podcast on Facebook.

Anyway, in there, I’ll make sure it’s posted too for all our listeners that have been around for a while. And you’ll actually see John, he’s in his home and he’s chilling out and we’re having a good time. It was a really good interview and I admit it’s sappy but sometimes I go back and just watch that again, just to see Johnny again. I actually just sent it to his wife last week, because she hadn’t seen it yet, and obviously, she’s having a tough time still.

So, it’s nice to just see our old buddy.

Anyway, this morning, I was helping out a client. Actually, he’s a client from last year. So, we were just helping out with his website for a very low cost, you know, doesn’t have a bunch of a budget. I have a bit of a soft spot for small businesses and he’s a really nice guy.

So, we helped them a bit, and well, maybe next year, we’ll work together. He called and gave me the story that was just like, heartbreaking, and this is what it comes down to when you’re working with GoDaddy, you get what you pay for. He wanted to switch his email. He didn’t want to stay with Google anymore. He wanted to go with a more privacy-centric, ethical company in his opinion.

So, he switched to Proton Mail, and he said he contacted support and said “Please switch details of my GoDaddy account, so that email will be going to Proton.” They said, “No problem.” Well, that never got done. He contacted them again, and then they said, “You have to fill out all these forms.” And no, we didn’t do it. And it was just as long song and dance and they still didn’t do it.

In fact, I think he believed they were done, and I went on there today and I looked up his MX records, I went to mxtoolbox.com, a fantastic site, and just pumped in his domain, and there it all is, all of his Google listings were still there. It was still running all of his mail. Google was shut down, he shut down his account there. So, all of his inquiries are done.

Scott: Yikes!

Ross: And he’s beyond livid. I was livid just because I’ve had to deal with this crap before with GoDaddy and other low budget companies, in my opinion, and It infuriates me, I mean, just think he’s a really nice guy who worked so hard.

He’s an amazing, but somewhat famous chef, in fact, works for the rich Hiram to do parties and, he does private teaching and is just a great guy, really hard worker, and how much money did he just lose? Who knows? Because he could have missed the opportunity of a lifetime, we never know.

So, I spent an hour and a half with him. We were supposed to be only like a half hour call but just fixing all that email, and it was not an easy move. He should have paid for it but he didn’t know that. And again, they could have told him we’ll do it but it’s going to cost this much money and he would have done it.

Scott: That’s what happens when you deal with huge companies that have kind of grown to the point where they’ve lost touch.

Like I remember GoDaddy when I first started using it when I had customer service issues, it was never an issue. They just dealt with it and then I started having problems at one point because I had my hosting there, and I think I got hacked, and they were no help and helping me fix that at all. I eventually left like I pulled all my hosting for them because the customer service went downhill. That’s not that long ago, like, five, six years ago, maybe I can’t remember but I just gave up on them.

Ross: Slowly double that with the way things are. Timed flies for us.

Scott: It might have been 60 years ago, I really don’t know. We had an abacus I had to like flip some levers and punch cards to get my website loaded up.

Ross: yeah, well, I had to. I use GoDaddy for a lot of our domains, too. I won’t go any more into this because I don’t want to give it any more press, but we end up switching to Namecheap for our domain stuff, which saved us a fortune. Part of it was for ethical reasons, they were broiled in a lot of mess.

And yeah, I’ve never recommended them to a single client, and this is why, you know, all it takes is one out of five or 10 clients for this to happen. As far as I’m concerned, it’s not a company I want to work with. You can only imagine, you multiply that by the many 1000s. Not a good sign. Anyway, smart enough, GoDaddy!

Alright, so some SEO News now! Sorry for the rant, guys but if any of you are on those platforms, be careful, Okay?

Scott: Yeah, we’ve got a couple of bugs, I feel like we need to have a segment called The Bug Report or something because there’s so many bugs lately.

So, a couple here, one was within actual Google search, some people suggested it might have just been a Search Console error but John Mueller actually reported that it is an actual bug in search and not a reporting bug.

What happened is at the beginning of May, for a period of May 4 and May 17, a bug occurred in Google search that caused a drop in video traffic. So, if you look in your Google Search Console, you’ll see that video traffic, well, if your site has a lot of videos, you’ll probably see that your traffic dropped for that week in a bit period. So don’t panic, if you did see your traffic drop on your videos.

And it’s like a huge issue. It actually was a bug; you should actually see it fixed. I believe it was restored on the 17th. So, the past, you know, while who knows when you’re listening to this, but for us about the past week or so it’s been back to normal and just you know, it’s interesting, because you do see bugs at Google, but they usually seem to be tied in with local or other areas and just straight up organic search. I feel like we don’t see a lot of bugs, or at least we don’t hear about some.

Ross: Yeah. And well, the bugs we see are typically ones that they don’t acknowledge or just say, we’ll add that feature later.

Scott: Well, yeah, but this one look like it lasted for 13 days, which is pretty significant. They usually fix their bugs within a day or so.

Ross: That’s all-big error and data is everything to companies like that. You’d think that would be? I bet that shook a few people.

Google Job Search Bug Won’t Show Recent Job Postings

Scott: Yeah, hopefully. Well, at least this next bug that I’m going to mention, Google Job Search, which to be totally fair, I didn’t 100% realize that was really a thing, but probably because I haven’t looked for a job since they’ve existed. So, I’m not personally in there.

It’s not really a segment we see a lot of from us but Google Job Search, actually, for the past three days, while between May 21 and May 24, had no new listings.

So, they had three days where just nothing was getting updated and people were freaking out about this. Nobody was talking about it and from what I can see, Barry posted about it on SEO Roundtable.

Even John Mueller has not replied to comments about it wondering what was up with that? I haven’t seen a response to it anyway. So it’s interesting, but apparently it’s fixed. It was fixed as of May 24.

So, if you’re in that space, whether you have a job-based website or you’ve got a big corporate site where you hire a lot of people and you’re wondering why no one’s responding to your job postings. There you go. That’s why so, but again, it’s fixed as most bugs.

Ross: Maybe Google jobs to AI became self-aware and demanded a raise.

Scott: That’s probably what it is, actually. Fell in love with monster.ca or whatever? What are the other job banks? So they went on a honeymoon and oh, look some time off really expanding on that.

Okay. I told you before we started recording, I’m feeling stupid today. So, expect more stupid things to come out of my mouth.

No Algorithm Update in May

Ross: Awesome. Okay. We’re in the last session, we were talking about potential algorithm update in May. It turns out it did not happen. At least, according to the search data, or status dashboard. The last one has been reported as April 12. The chatter seemed to stop as well. So, no update. You mentioned here that kind of put together kind of a timeline of events.

Scott: So yeah, there was a potential update early May and it doesn’t seem like it actually wasn’t updated but the tools were showing it. However, nobody else could really get any confirmation from Google.

May 12, Barry Schwartz reported another potential update at Google. But again, that went unconfirmed, and again, whether the search rank weather tech tools, like rank Ranger and all those kinds of reporters, something was going on, but nobody really saw any real-world changes.

On May 25, which is actually today for us, another unconfirmed update, but this one’s interesting, because all the SEOs are apparently talking about it. I’m not well, I guess I am, I am talking about it.

Right now, SEOs are talking about it and they’re reporting, you know, ranking fluctuations like crazy. I checked a bunch of clients today; I did not see any crazy ranking fluctuations as almost frustrating. I want to see some of these fluctuations.

So anyways, that can be good to not necessarily bad. But the funny thing about this one is people are talking about it but the tools apparently are not picking it up.

So all those rank Ranger again. And all those aren’t showing it as potentially happening, so it’s super weird. But yeah, the the job, or sorry, the search status dashboard at Google is not listing any updates list. The last one is being in April.

So are we gonna go a full month though? No update, I don’t know, this might be one. Maybe we’ll find out later today that this is the actual, a real update. But as of now, we got the month off? Well, the algorithmic month.

Ross: And he’s gonna get their ranking algorithms just, it’s also gone aware and decided to ask for another raise, you’re gonna

Scott: Get a lot of staffing problems.

Ross: Give me a raise or I’m going to Yandex.

Scott: Oh, or Baidu? Yeah, so that’s weird. But the funny thing is, so too, I feel like just because Google is not showing there being enough. I mean, there are updates literally every day, sometimes multiple a day. So some people might be picking up some of these little ones and it’s affecting their niche or something like that, too. It’s hard to say, but there will be an update coming soon, though.

Ross: That’s always certain.

Scott: No, but this was Google’s actually, this is the next thing. This isn’t just me. I’m trying to create a segue, but you always do the segues and I suck at it. So fair enough, I guess, I don’t know. Maybe not.

Ross: dumbing you down a bit. Now you can do? I know. That’s all it took. Right.

Scott: So Google has announced an update to the helpful content system in the next few months. So what does that mean? I don’t know, sometime in the next few months, probably June, maybe early summer. The new update will be designed to more deeply understand content from a personal or expert point of view, and will improve search results with a focus on content with unique expertise and experience.

Google claims that this will help show more hidden gems in search, which I love that because I mean, if you get some mom and pop shop, and they put up a page that’s like epic, they don’t get exposure because they’ve got such a tiny website. So hopefully, some of that type of content will come out and people will see it. We’ll see. The main focus of this is also to target and demote content that was created specifically for SEO rather than to help people which is you know, we always say that, create the content for people first and you’ll benefit big or long term.

Ross: Yeah, it seems to me that it’ll be there just they’re tightening their filtering process for the lower quality content is going to be coming out so much faster now. Thanks to AI. It must be clogging the crap out of their systems. I don’t know, we’ll see how it goes. We’ll see. I had another thought there but it went out the window too. So, you’re infecting me.

Scott: We’re so far apart too like we’re probably about a three-hour drive apart from each other so it’s not viral. It’s not in the air. Digital virus I guess I gave you

Ross: Oh dear. Okay. Well let’s take a quick break and we come back we’re going to talk about some topic filtering on desktop search results. Pretty exciting!

Ross: Welcome back to SEO 101 on WMR.FM. Hosted by myself Ross Dunn, CEO of StepForth Web Marketing and my company’s Senior

SEO, Scott Van Achte. Alrighty, so we promised excitement!

Google rolling out related topics filter on desktop search results

Scott: Not gonna believe this Ross, this is incredible! It’s so exciting! Okay, so Google is rolling out related topics filter on desktop search results. So, if that sounds familiar, oh, yeah, that’s like, oh, let’s hop in the pool. Now. That doesn’t make any sense.

Ross: The cold pool. That makes sense.

Scott: Guy, got a call down, and I’m too excited. If it sounds familiar, it’s because they rolled this feature out in late 2022, I believe in November, December on mobile.

So now they’ve expanded this over to desktop and so what happens now or if you’re lucky enough, what may happen is if you search for something, say “dinner ideas” as one example, you may see filter options at the top of the search little buttons that say “for tonight, vegetarian, the healthy for two”, all kinds of whatever options, you click for to, and it’s the same search result, but it’s filtered out the existing results.

So it changes the query and, and filters those results to narrow down what you’re looking for, which I think I like this because if we push a lot of longtail type content and like focusing on this sort of stuff and I think that this probably helps that longtail content, because if I search for dinner ideas, but I don’t rank for that, but I rank for dinner, I eat healthy dinner ideas for two if someone searches for dinner ideas, and they click the healthy and for two, maybe I’ll come up, it might drive more people into that longtail traffic.

So maybe that’s my theory. Anyways, it sounds logical, but it sounds stupid.

Ross: But we’ll see how it pans out. They’re always testing this stuff and sadly, we don’t get to test it very often. I feel like this is the person’s SEO 101 Podcast because we can’t even show you what’s going on in AI, because we’re in Canada. We were talking about sending Scott to the US but it’s not going to work out.

Scott: I told Ross I need at least a million dollars a year and then I’ll do it. So if anyone wants me to relocate work for them, 4 million a year. Well, maybe I am for a million a year. I should say, “Actually, Ross, Sorry.”

Ross: Yeah. Give me a kickback. Right?

Scott: Everybody has their number. That’s my number.

Ross: Anywho it’s yeah, that’s done. Okay, moving on.

This is the goofball Show. Check with your SEO before adding new plugins. OMG. Yes, I know where you’re going with this. Go for it.

Scott: Oh, so we had a client, who is an awesome, awesome client and all his people that work for him are awesome. And luckily, they’re one of our, I don’t say better clients, but they’re one of our bigger one of our bigger clients. And so we check on their stuff more frequently. Some clients, we have a few clients that work with us quarterly. And I don’t recommend that and we have reasons why we agreed to it, but we’ll go into that. But it would have been bad if he’s not

Ross: something we offer. This isn’t because this is very special circumstances. Exactly.

Scott: This is an example where if these guys were a quarterly client that it would have gone bad because what they did is they happen to for whatever reason, I still don’t even know the answer. But whatever they installed all in one SEO and we use Yoast SEO for basically every WordPress client.

I think now there might be one or two people all in one but I think we switched them all and but what happened is they installed All In One SEO to do something. I don’t know exactly what, but when they did that it broke all the Yoast settings.

This both were running in conjunction so all their titles reverted to WordPress defaults are probably All In One SEO defaults. The XML sitemap stopped working a few other things stopped working. And I just happened to see it I think it was about five days after they did it for like, a few days.

Anyways, after they changed it. I noticed that their rankings were starting to tank and like what is happening because they’ve been for the certain terms were tracking specifically they’ve been stable in the top 10. And suddenly, they had nothing in the top 10 and like what is happening so I’m freaking out like, you know, is there a big update going on? Is it what’s happening here and we eventually traced it down to this plugin being installed and I asked Dennis, our program like did you install all in one like, I don’t know why he would ever do that. He’s like, No, I don’t think so and then he’s like, Oh, no, I think I did do it.

Like why would you do that? And then he started digging into his like, No, it wasn’t me. It’s okay, let’s go through his records. We thought it had been installed.

Ross: Heart attack.

Scott: I know we thought it was installed but deactivated and he had accidentally activated it. That’s what I thought happened because he was doing a bunch of fixes but it wasn’t him and I contacted the client like this is what we’re seeing happening. I don’t know why we fixed it already and then the client says, “oh, yeah, we did that! Our bad. Sorry.” And he was very apologetic and luckily within less than a week anyways, I can’t remember how many days four to six days or something of fixing it,his rankings all came back. So everything was good.

So anyways, the moral of the story is if you’re going if you’re paying an SEO or web developer to help you with your site, do not install plugins unless you really know what you’re doing. And even then, you know, email them and be like, “hey, I want to do this. What do you think?” before you do it. Please do.

Ross: Please, please, please.

Scott: And on the flip side, if you’re on your own, you don’t have anybody, you’re just like a small business owner, you do everything by yourself. If you do things like this, if you switch up your plugins, keep a really close eye on your traffic and your rankings and how the site’s performing for a period, you know, at least a couple weeks, religiously every day, because you can break something and not know it, and then it’s too late.

So keep an eye on that stuff. And then, yes, like I said, If this had been a quarterly client, I saw this days after they implemented it, but imagine if it had been three months, the rank is a tank for three months, and nobody was watching it as bad.

So this one, this one ended well, but be wary.

Ross: Yeah, and we’ve had many clients over the years do stuff. Yes. I mean, we’ve had them. Well, design companies roll out a new design, how many times I don’t even know what a particular client wants multiple times. But yeah, and then, like, you’re talking about, “why are they?” “Why, what happened?” Or they don’t even care, then all of a sudden, a year, go to the site, you’re like, “What the hell!”

Scott: The worst is, is you know, they’ll roll out these new web not often, but often enough, they’ll roll out a new website and when they do that, you know, we lose our access to WordPress, they change all their user credential, it’s like, then you go to try to fix something and you can’t, and you’re like, trying to get on them and then they’re freaking out, because their rankings tanked like, Well, what happened? Well, four days ago, “We launched a new website and didn’t tell you”. Well, guess what, there’s a lot of stuff that has to be done when you launch a new website, and you didn’t do any of it.

Ross: like, the redirect, links on everything, everything is tanked, is ruined, we have to rebuild.

Scott: It can be ugly. So yeah, always talk to the people that you’re you’re paying to help you before you make any kind of big changes.

Ross: Yeah, one of the things I know you’re going to talk about next year, is relates to authority and authority is just a key component to how your website succeeds, is how you show Google that you’ve earned the right to rank because if let’s say you had all the best content in the world, but people weren’t going to it or you know, just had didn’t have any links, just really wasn’t getting visibility.

Well, Google can look at and go, Oh, this is great content and maybe that would help and you might get a few surfaces and things gradually increased but if you really want things to pick up quickly, you build authority through link building, naturally, or unnaturally, if you really want to go that route.

But the point of the matter is, having people mentioned you, having places linked to you, having social media discuss something you’ve written all that that is, those are huge signals. It’s all about signals. And one of the things that we recently launched is actually really busy, I didn’t really expect it to be so busy, but it’s a service which uses the old technique of press releases to get visibility, but in a totally new and unique way, that is actually working really, really well.

So, you’re in the position where you want more authority for your website, and you’re tired of just buying links, you want to do something that’s really unique that genuinely gets you press, that genuinely gets you social. And, well, the very least, excellent, local and organic signals, let us know,

I’m pretty excited about this. I literally found this. And another service we just launched because I was tired of losing clients that weren’t listening to us. These are clients who we completely, constantly told them what they needed to do, because they weren’t paying us not to do it for them or we simply couldn’t do it for them. They needed to get us something and they just didn’t they were too busy for their fairness, fair, I get it, or they were really not interested.

But then they got upset. They’re like, well, we’re going somewhere else or someone else pulled us away like, Ah, well, I want these services to get them results, even if they won’t help us. Because you know what, you guys get tired of that churn. Even if it’s small, we have really good retention rates but just any churn bothers me. And I wanted to have something. So, this is one of the things we’re using, and it does generate excellent signals that are and from places that Google pays attention to. So Authority building is very possible. Always write great content, always create stuff that people want to read.

And there’s my segue into why is a blog important by Scott Van Achte.

Scott: That segue was way better than mine earlier. Not trying to pat you on the back but…

Ross: Do it. Yeah. So this came up, we have another client of ours, who is actually one of our bigger clients. It’s awesome. They’re amazing, regular meetings with them. They’re just great people and one of their higher ups came to them and said, Why are we even writing in our blog? Like, what’s the point of this? Like, should we be doing something else and they’re trying to pull the blog content creation and, and this company we work with, they actually have a writer who’s basically full time writer on staff, all she does is blog content, and other site content and things like that.” But they’re trying to say that we shouldn’t do this.

So, the client reached out to me and says, Okay, we know it’s important, how do we tell so and so, on the upper floors here, that we need to keep doing this? So I thought this was kind of a good little refresher and I’ve got a few notes here and I’m sure there’s way more reasons why blog is important. And Ross will hopefully fill in the blanks here.

Ross: If we have any episode on this, honestly.

Scott: We probably could. Yeah. In summary, you know, like building a blog is boring. It builds authority, like Ross just talked about building lots of good content, helps with your site authority, you want high level content, not just like, I don’t know, little fluff pieces. You know, write content that matters. It can help with Link Building for natural link building if you have a big audience, but you don’t always see a lot of inbound links result from blog content.

Ross: I’m going to pause one sec here. One thing to add about building authority, if you’re trying to think of content to write, and I admit 100%, this is still a process in motion for us ourselves. We’re doing this work, but check out the book. They ask you to answer. I’m showing it right now on Sundays, it’ll be on video, but it’s by Marcus Sheridan. They ask you to answer. It’s exceptional and it talks about the kind of content you need to build that.

I mean, it’s foolproof, there really is, even in the coming days of AI and, and how difficult it might be to beat things to make things for SEO. And we’ll definitely cover that as we get a better grasp of what really is happening. But this kind of content that this book talks about is all 100% doable by every single one of you listening who have a business, or who just wants their own blog about something they know a lot about. That’s the key and it’s literally one of my favorite books. It’s been such a good read and I guess I’ve been preaching a lot of what it preaches for a long time, but it put it in better in a better storyline, and answered a bunch of questions and ideas. I have even given me a few ideas. And that’s what a lot of questions I didn’t even know I had. Black. Okay. Moving on. You were talking about link building.

Scott: Yeah. And also, just a quick note for you, Ross, add a link in the show notes with your Amazon affiliate ID to that book. Yes, so link building, having good quality content is a good way to build natural links. Again, you’re not going to get 1000s of links a month. And well, I don’t know, maybe you will, I don’t know what your website does for traffic. But you might see some natural links come in as a result of that, which is always good. Same with social shares. You know, it’s an easy segue into social sharing blog posts and things like that, featured snippets that can increase your chances of showing up in, you know, like the people also asked box and definitions and things like that.

You can’t always get that with your evergreen content, although you can of course, but it gives you more opportunity. Increased visibility, you know, you’ll find a lot of blog posts will rank for longtail traffic, those are terms that you’ll probably not rank for on your main service pages, but you have opportunities in your blog.

So you know, if you are contributing to your blog regularly, and you take a look at your Google Analytics over time, you should see organic traffic, increasing over time as entering through your blog. That’s one of the things I didn’t write down here. But then I said to our client, I said, Look, if we look at your traffic over the last year, we can see you’re getting leads and conversions from some of this traffic, and you would not have any of that if the blog didn’t exist, most likely.

So, something to think about there.

Ross: The last part their internal linking is something I’ve been a bit of a terror about lately, and that is ensure that these posts link to each other where it’s relevant. Continue reading about this topic and have some links to really truly relevant, follow up to the article you just wrote, create a series, mention that series if you have a podcast, mention it and it’ll get added to your show notes, add it to your service pages. “Hey, you want to know more about this? What does this mean?” Link to this? All of this stuff? It’s gorgeous food for Google.

That just loves it, loves to follow this. It loves to see these semantic relationships between contents and it shows your expertise.

Finally, the one thing is not on here is you need to make sure that you have your own author page, you need to have a page that talks about you as the writer, and that shows your experience. Why should be like, Why should Google consider you an expert in this field? You know, note what you’ve what schooling, you’ve done, any certifications. Provide examples of you being in the press all these different things and make that page your calling card, your authorship link for any content you write. That way Google can connect the EAT Experience, Expertise, Authoritativeness, I don’t always get it. As soon as they added one more “E”, it completely screws me up. Experience, right? Experience Expertise, Authoritativeness

Scott: and Trustworthiness.

Ross: Yeah, yeah. Anyway. Yeah, we’re really swift today.

Scott: Google is not very good today, because I just, my brain wasn’t working either. So, I did a quick search. What does EAT stand for? And I got definitions for Merriam Webster for the word eat, and I see nothing about EAT like nothing, nothing in the top 10. I’m like what? this is supposed to be easy to find.

Ross: Yeah, well, I eat well, I got to know that one, and of course, I don’t know what I was stumbling over. Because yes, I know. They had to experience the beginning. But yeah, before it was just expertise, authoritativeness and trustworthiness. Now experience via your writing experience.

So, Google wants to see this information and if you connect that, again, it just boosts things and gives your content that much more opportunity to build authority. On spirit complete, convoluted, but really just write great content. Have your own author page. Yep. And connect the dots.

Scott: It’s really not hard. But you have to do it.

Ross: The hard part is doing it. Yes. And, and having a plan, there’s no harm in having a plan going. Okay, where do I really want to be found? What’s the content I want to be found for? I had a meeting with a client recently, who is a chiropractor, and she really wants to be found for? Well, obviously, treatment of pain. Well, that’s a pretty big topic.

So let’s narrow it down a bit. And we talked about different back issues and she decided to pick a particular one. And I said, “Great, now make that content. Robust, we’ll start writing a ton of content about that, set a goal of how much content you write, then we’ll move on to the next topic. And we’ll build a nice, healthy platform, have really experienced content and Google will appreciate it. And so will be most importantly, users will visitors, they’ll see that and go oh, this person knows what they’re talking about. They’re speaking to me. I’m going to book my next chiropractic appointment with her. It’s logical. That’s the beautiful thing about SEO, although there are very technical aspects of it to it that you can leave to. To us. There’s the basics, and many people don’t follow the basics.

So do that. And you’re going to be ahead of the game and in fact, way ahead of most that’s very true. All right. Well, that was fun. Bit gappy. I think we had our our brains on on slow today, but anyways,

Scott: I’ll be smart. I’ll be smarter next time. I promise. I think my eat my Wheaties.

