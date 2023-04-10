SEO 101 Ep 445 – Bing AI and Bard Plus Google will Help with Analytics 4 but Don’t Rely on That

Google says they will automatically set up Google Analytics 4 for anyone who hasn’t done so but it comes with serious caveats you need to be aware of. Also, AI chat is all over the news right now and for good reason, it is changing the way we work! Ross and Scott discuss the latest news on AI for SEO and the teased releases of AI for search from Bing and Google.

Noteworthy links from this episode:

Transcript:

Ross: Hello, and welcome to SEO 101 on WMR.FM Episode number 445. This is Ross Dunn, CEO of StepForth Web Marketing, and my co-host is my company’s Senior SEO, Scott Van Achte. Are you having a good day?

Scott: I am. I’m having a great February day. Whatever that means.

Ross: Me too. So, I just took the dog for a walk, a late walk, and it was grand, it’s beautiful out. So, this is the year of AI. If you’re not aware of all the stuff happening in AI for SEO and just AI in the whole world, you’re under a rock, get out from under it. It’s pretty crazy, what’s going on?

And with that in mind, holy smokes, we have lots to share, but let’s start off with some non-SEO. Well, it is Google News, and it is important to SEO. So, why don’t you kick it off?

Google is Automatically Creating GA4 Properties

Scott: Yeah, so we’ve been talking a lot about Google Analytics 4 and how much everybody, I shouldn’t say everybody, how much I hate it. Not that I hate it, I hate that we’re being forced to change and being forced to say goodbye to the old Universal Analytics.

Anyways, if you are one of those people who has been procrastinating setting up Google Analytics 4, Google has decided that they will automatically do this for you unless you opt out of it.

So, if you have Universal Analytics, you don’t know how to upgrade, you don’t want to learn, you don’t care, whatever, at least someday when you do care, and you come back to it and you see that UA is gone, your GA4 data will be auto-created and be there for you.

So, you know, for a lot of people, they probably already set it up, and for some people, they might not care, but at least it’s there. I don’t know, it’s kind of nice. I feel like they’re doing this because there are going to be people that don’t even know about it, and then in a year from now, because they don’t check their analytics data very often, they’re going to log into their account and be like, “Where’s all my data?” Well, now they’ll have data.

Ross: Well, will they though?They still have to add the code?

Scott: No, because Google reuses the same code, they’ll reuse the same tag, and you can actually do that now when you set up GA 4 and attribute the existing code, because the only thing that changes in the code is the ID number to the account.

Ross: Oh, I’m very glad they did more implementations and I thought it was a completely different code.

Scott: Yeah, like so for some people, you could actually go into setup GA 4 and say, “Just do this automatically”, click a button and I can’t remember the words they use but essentially, you’re reusing the same code to do it.

So, if you want to do advanced features and things that changes it a bit, , but at least, I’ll have the basics because I know, guaranteed in a year and a half from now, two years, we’ll get a new client, and they’re gonna be, “Oh, yeah, I have Google Analytics, here’s my login info, or-, I just granted you admin or whatever, we’ll go in and it’ll be empty or would have been empty”, but now it won’t be.

Ross: But you have to keep in mind, Okay, it all depends upon how much they will care about this implementation. Hopefully, they will care, but there are settings in there that will allow you to keep the data longer, your active data, and I bet you, they won’t put this in there by default.

You can have it specify many, many, many months versus just I think, what is the default two months? Yeah, I’m not sure that in two months, you won’t have access to the raw data anymore. It’ll be only what they’ve kept after the fact.

Still, way better than nothing, but that’s a pretty important feature, and it’s a simple change in the settings for anyone who knows where to look. So, I would not, under any circumstances, trust Google to look out for you.

Scott: Yeah, if you’re listening to this, you know well enough that you should set this up for yourself. I think the real advantage here really does come to the small, small businesses that don’t really pay attention to this, and they knew at one point enough to set up Analytics, and that’s as far as they got.

So, there’ll be benefits for the small guys. If you’re a big business, or you value your stats, do it yourself, of course.

Ross: Yeah. So, it says here, if you don’t do it yourself, Google, it says, may create a GA 4 property for you with basic settings, which may not meet your specific needs.

Scott: Exactly. “May”, I’m not gonna cover them if they forget you. If you get bumped somehow.

Ross: That’s not a quote from Google. It looks like it’s from whoever wrote this article at Search Engine Land, but maybe they’re just covering their butt with the “may”, which I can’t blame them.

Scott: I would do it if I say they will, and then a year from now, Bob comes over to me like, “they didn’t do it! You told me”. I didn’t say anything. Yeah, yeah, I get it.

Ross: Yeah. So, I’ve been looking into a lot on education, bit of an education craze right now because there’s so much happening, and I’m learning a lot about AI. I’m learning a lot about GA 4, and I do see the advantages of GA 4. I just don’t like being forced into anything, that’s I’ve never liked being forced into anything, but in this case, it’s just, a bit insulting for them to do this. Now, I’m glad they’re finally made this notation that they have this connection, you can still get the data, a type of data accumulating. The question is… When?

Scott: I think they said in March, I think in the article, it said that in March, Google will start creating these accounts on their own.

Ross: Okay, how long will it take, because then you remember, when yours is finally implemented, that’s when the data starts to accumulate, you have nothing behind that. Nothing from there on is square one. So, the sooner you have it implemented, the sooner you have data that you can use for historical reference. Big stuff really is, and it can’t be undersold.

Anyways, it isn’t incredibly difficult to run GA 4, but it is definitely more complicated. One thing I do like about it is that a lot of the event tracking is automated now. It doesn’t require you adding code to specific events, it’s just automatically tracked as an event. It’s up to you to classify it as a goal or anything like that, but that is pretty sweet, because one of the frustrations in our business is when we’re setting up goal tracking and all this stuff for websites, we have to have our developer Denis go in and make all the changes, and this and that to different links. Well, this is automated now.

So, it has lots of advantages. I think we will ultimately be happy with it, but it’s gonna be a rough ride.

Scott: I think if we fast forward a year from now, we’re gonna be like, okay, it was worth it. Hopefully, I hope we feel that way a year from now, but I think we probably will.

Ross: It won’t be worth it, though, when we’re having to deal with people’s websites that have no back, Historical data we can market with, that’s gonna be, I think, it’d be longer than a year that we’re cursing its name.

Scott: In 10 years from now.

Google Lay-offs

Ross: On another news, Google has laid off 12,000 staff. I wonder what that is, in terms of its portion? Did it have it in the article?

Scott: They did say,t 6%, not even 10%, 6%, and I guess,employees just kind of showed up and they had been basically locked out of everything. Could you imagine? I’m gonna be really mad if you do that, to me. One day, I come log onto my computer and I get a message that says “you’re fired”. Like, what? Whatever, because you made billions in profit, but not enough billions.

Ross: Yeah, exactly. Yeah, it’s that’s just it. I think. I saw a joke somewhere where someone had actually searched, or they used ChatGPT, maybe, it was even Bard? It was very ironic. But they said, “Why did Google need to lay off these people?” And it said, “Well, actually, Google is very profitable and even turned a profit, you know, maybe they’re being cautious”. I forget what it was. But it was like… SOBs.

Scott: Yeah, well, if I read the charts right, their profit in the fourth quarter was something like $15 billion of profit at the end of the day. So yeah, “Let’s lay off a bunch of people”, like what, I don’t get it. I don’t like it, these are humans. What, that’s a whole other show and a whole other rant, but it just irks me, man. It just makes me so mad. Oh, just you know, if you’re losing money, sure, you do what you got to do to survive, but just making sure shareholders are happy, that’s all it is.hat’s all they live for.

Ross: That’s why I just cringe when anyyone goes public. Anyone that runs a business I like, goes public. It’s pretty much the death knell.

Microsoft is Investing Billions Into Open AI and Chat GPT

Ross: Alright, so SEO news, Microsoft is investing billions into openAI and ChatGPT. So, they actually bought a stake in it. It’s really interesting, I’m not sure if this article was the one I read the other day, but it’s really interesting how self-serving and brilliant the purchase was or release. Did they buy it? I think they invested, it is invested.

Anyways. The deal was actually more like credits. You get credits to use Azure cloud to do all of this. Our AI number crunching, which is huge, because there was a huge amount of money. I think they said it was like two cents for every AI query done. Really, that would add up fast, very fast. It takes a lot of power. It’s certainly not environmentally friendly, all this AI stuff.

Anyways, Microsoft was able to invest in it by just giving them credits in Azure, their cloud computing system, which of course means then that chat GPT is using Azure, and then when they need extra, they have to pay Microsoft for it. It’s brilliant. Anyway, it’s a very good partnership, and Microsoft, we were just talking about this. Scott and I are tentatively excited that Google could lose some market share. It would be so wonderful if Bing took off more and we’d have, you know, maybe they are in the 20% at least realm of traffic. That’d be fantastic! I hate just having Google.

Scott: It’s yeah, all our eggs are in one basket and have been for, I hate the cliche, sorry, and have been for, 15 years. I don’t even know I’m trying to remember the last time a competitor had a sizable chunk of that market share. Like it’s been more than a decade, for sure.

Ross: 20 years, almost.

Scott: Yeah, when I started, that was 20 years ago, we cared about Lycos and AltaVista, and all the web, ask Jeeves, and Google had a sizable share even then, but I feel like it was maybe 50%, maybe, maybe like 50% small, but I feel like it was maybe in that realm, you know, like 40% to 60% range. So, other stuff mattered.

Ross: 15 years or so? Yeah. I mean, it’s so weird, because I mean, this is my 26th year and Google, technically was born the year after I started or maybe basically started the year I started in ’97. So, but I didn’t hear anything about them, and when I did, I laughed at the name until probably 1999. I don’t know.

Anyway, it took them awhile for them to really take hold and push everyone out. Sadly, they did. So, we’re hoping, hoping, hoping, hoping, and with that note, we did check out the new Bing, they’ve got a few teasers out there of how their chat system is going to be built in and how it’s going to look.

There’s some imagery of it. It’s really interesting to see. It does appear to be better, based on the reviews we’ve seen. One by Barry, who got to be there for one of the reveals. He said that the examples online were okay. The in-person reveal had far better examples, and really wowed everyone.

So, but, and far, it’s far better than Bard, which is Google’s recent release of the certain least temporary tease, and Microsoft said it’s because they’ve been working on it for a long time. So, this is exciting. They actually have a leg up. Woohoo! Not that I love Microsoft, don’t get me going on there, but I do love competition.

Scott: I could be persuaded to love them again. You know, we’ve been stuck with Google for so long. It’s you know, it’s time to mix it up a little, midlife crisis and search here.

Ross: True. True. True. True. So now we jump more into AI. I’m sorry, everyone if you’re bored of hearing about this, but t’s so powerful, and it’s… it’s being worked into the SEO as we speak. Hhas been for a while. I think StepForthowns at least 12 lifetime memberships to different AI systems, because I was justchewing it up. This is interesting, and it’s gotten so much better. It’s fascinating stuff.

Google has Reiterated Its Guidance on AI-generated Content

Ross: Anyway, Google has reiterated its guidance on AI-generated content.Write content for people What a concept, isn’t it? Yeah. So, why don’t you tell us a little more about that?

Scott: Well, I guess I don’t know as much about it as I really should, but yeah, generally, I think it was Danny Sullivan who said that their focus will be on the quality of content, rather than how content is produced. So, we’ve been talking about that a lot. You know, like, that’s what it should be, who cares? How the content came to be as long as it serves the purpose of the people? Well, that sounds like an official speech there.

So, it was kind of looking like Google is going to ban AI content, and we kind of thought theymight, and you have to put disclaimers on your site and maybe like some kind of meta tag that says content is AI-generated.

Ross: Cloud is settled yet? We’ll see.

Scott: Yeah, there’s a long way to go for sure, but yeah, so Google’s got their rules, and they’re starting to, give them a more useful take on how things should be.

Ross: Yeah. And I think that AI is going to be an important part of marketing, it’s just going to be, well, if you want to be really, really careful, and I do advise that atStepForth, and that encompasses us, we will always be very cautious, especially about client work, we don’t do anything risky, because we want to be sleeping at night, we want to know that our clients are going to improve, no matter what storms may come.

So, don’t get too excited about AI and jump right in, but test things, like for example, if you need the beginning of your article, it suggests the starting of an article, and then it’ll give you some ideas that make you go, , perfect!” It kind of breaks thatwriting crunch when you’re trying to work.

Now, that’s one very simple way of doing it. Looking up stats, where sources are for specific stats might help. Keep in mind that, for example, ChatGPT is actually based completely on data from 2021 and earlier. So, it’s not current, be very careful about what you create with something like that.

Scott: Well, like what Google says, they say that you should use AI to help you write better content, not to write content, and I think that’s important too. Like, don’t just use an AI, generate hundreds of pages of content for your site and just dump it up, then see what happens, without editing or anything.

Yeah, definitely edit it, read through it, change it. Butit’s good for a starter template to get you going and save some time and help, like you said, get good sources of data and all that kind of stuff.

Ross: Well, and keep in mind, too, and a common pitfall is, and this is happening to students who are using it to write term papers, even if they get away with that, they aren’t getting away with the fact that a lot of the data might be wrong, or a lot of information is wrong,This is not a studying system, you know, these AI models are just providing you what content they found, they’re not verifying it.

So, some of the postulations and all the stuff people are posting or printing for school are actually incorrect. So, from the same standpoint, as a business, don’t you dare try writing with an AI about something you don’t know about? And you can’t read and go, Oh, this is wrong?

Scott: Well, a few weeks ago, we were talking a little bit and we tried generating an article using Jasper, is that correct? To generate an article, the only one we pay for? Yeah, exactly, generate an article about Google’s latest Algorithmic update, and it had a great little article, well you know, I think we’d be at the first 100 words or something, and it was actually really good, about an update from two years ago.

So, you know, it wasn’t the latest update. So I mean, if you’re trying to use this for any real purpose, people are gonna catch that, and it’s gonna backfire in a big way, or your site’s gonna look super dated.

Ross: Yeah, and it’s only working with what’s out there. If you need to be cutting edge, you need to be a thought leader, it’s not really a help. It’s just a good studying resource, maybe a good, like we’re saying finding ways or finding sources of data, that kind of thing. Maybe quotations, that kind of stuff.

Ross: Anyway, what I did like, though, I can’t remember which one I’ve read a few articles here that talked about this, but I did like the fact that they said that even if it was completely written in AI, make sure that you’ve added your own data.

First of all, you’ve edited it. Second of all, you’ve tried to add your own voice to it. First of all, that will almost certainly remove the ability for it to be tracked as fake or AI-driven if you’ve edited it enough, not saying you’re trying to bypass filters, but if you really truly add your own voice to it and your own colloquialisms, that kind of stuff, it becomes yours, in effect. And there’s nothing wrong with that then, as long as it’s adding value, so keep that in mind.

What Google’s AI Features will look like in Search

Ross: There’s also a published picture of what Google’s AI features will look like in search. It’ll be in our Shownotes Newsletter, which I’m sorry we’re a little behind on. I don’t have my assistant anymore, she moved on to another job, which is sad. She was a great help. We miss you, Carlyn.

Anyway, it is coming soon, and there will be a link to the provided image of what it’ll look like if it’s not already launched by then, and I don’t know, we’ll see how this turns out. Not sure I like it, but it could be good.

Using GPT-3 to Write Search Console Regex Commands

Ross: Finally, Lily Ray, one of the more prominent people in industry these days, she’s been tapped quite regularly by the press to talk about AI and stuff. And anyway, she says one of the things that she’s been using ChatGPT for and it’s been a game changer is she’s having it write Regex commands for Google Search Console.

What that means essentially, is a type of code that you can use to command Google Search Console to give you information that it doesn’t already provide or at least in a different format, you may want. Very cool! I think that’s something that’d be fun to play with because I can’t write Regex, at this stage, something that I should get around to learning, I just haven’t had a chance, and if it can do it for me, and actually provide me with what I’m looking for, that’s going to be amazing, and that’s a great example of AI making life easier.

Scott: You know, it would be really cool,I’m sure I can do it. Now, I should look into it. Every day, I use Excel a lot, and sometimes they end up having to do really weird things in Excel, like finding weird data and doing really complicated “if” and “else” type statements,and I don’t do it often, but sometimes it comes up where I’ve got this big dump of data, and I need to play around and there’s no out-of-the-box solution, and so then you know, you’re screwing around with code and you eventually get it, but if I could just say do it, verbally to excel, and now that Bing is, you know, and Microsoft is onboard with all this, and actually, there was talk with open AI and all that Bing integrated into word at some point too.

We’re going backwards here a little bit, but I feel like it’s going to be like that I’ll be able to go into Excel click on a cell and say, “Make this equal to all the cells that are this, but not that but this”, but you know, in some stupid, complicated search query in Excel.

Ross: One of my favorite jokes around right now. Hey, you never know it could happen. It truly could happen in this weird world, and I’m dating myself but here but remember Clippy?

Scott: Yes, I remember Clippy.

Ross: Clippy was a little… I couldn’t call it AI. But it was essentially a little help person clip, a paper clip that would appear in early versions of Microsoft Office, and I think it was universally hated. Well, there’s jokes that’s going to come back but it’s going to be driven by true AI, but a word of what I had embraced that, that would be awesome.

Scott: You know, the worst part about Clippy was as you go to settings and you turn off Clippy, and then Clippy will come back, he was relentless. You could not kill that. It was a zombie, man. Zombie AI.

Ross: Yeah, but it would be great if you could just say, “Hey, Clippy, I want to filter it this way”, it’s, you know, if it’s not happening now. It’s coming.

Scott: I think it will, 100%.

Ross: Yeah, All right, so let’s jump into something non-AI. I know. It’s amazing. What’s going on with podcasts?

Scott: Sorry, I had to mute for a second there to cough. Nobody wants to hear me cough. Yeah.

Google Search Podcast Carousel is Going Away on February 13

Scott: So, the podcast carousel that appears in search results, is going to be gone in the middle of February. So, if you’ve been searching for podcasts a lot in search, and you rely on that carousel to help you find stuff, Google’s taking it away, and likewise, if you have a podcast, I don’t know if I know anybody with a podcast. Are there any out there? Oh, us. You will probably see less podcasts, less organic traffic, from search to your podcast, if you were appearing well in that carousel in the first place.

So, if you see a reduction in organic traffic to your podcasts, don’t think you’ve done anything wrong. Yyou didn’t break anything. Google just doesn’t want to share it anymore, and it’s nothing personal.

Ross: So that’s kind of, a failed attempt, I don’t know. I never used it. But no, I never really used it. I was never blown away by the results.

Scott: Yeah, I don’t generally search for podcasts and when I do listen to podcasts, when I know exactly what podcast I want. I don’t really look for new ones. Really, so for me, it isn’t going to be a big deal but it might be for some people, for sure.

Ross: But I think if people were doing that, they wouldn’t do it from their actual podcasting app. Yeah, Spotify or Apple or Google Podcasts, but it’s not a regular search.

Now if they had incorporated better or better done a better job of incorporating Shownotes and stuff and then you could search it and then that would appear as the podcast and the episode. Maybe that was out there, I didn’t notice it. That would be cool!

Well, we never know we talk about a ton of different things that we don’t put in our description but it would be valid information for people to jump into, and then you could just jump right into that podcast at that segment and listen.

I’d be fine with that, that’d be great, I’m sure it bypasses some advertising, but that’s not the purpose of this broadcast anyway. Absolutely, it’s about creating goodwill and providing great info.

So, anyway, let’s take a quick break and we come back, we’re going to talk about a new indexing report, update on Google Search Console.

Ross: Welcome back to SEO 101 on WMR.FM, hosted by myself, Ross Dunn, CEO of StepForth Web Marketing, and my company Sr SEO, Scott Van Achte. So you are most enmeshed in Google Search Console, what’s all this about?

Google Search Console Video Indexing

Scott: Yeah, it’s just a small little update that I think a lot of people are gonna like.

So, a while back, Google added the ability to see video indexing. So, you can see which videos were indexed, which weren’t and get a hint for why videos weren’t indexed if they weren’t, and Google has added a new overlay to that, that allows you to see video impressions in search, as well.

So, now you get the little chart that shows how many pages you’ve got, and a little blue, fancy squiggly blue line that shows you how your impressions are coming along, just to when you go to the report in search constantly, you just check a little checkbox that says View Impressions.

Nothing overly fancy, but certainly awesome for trending your video impressions over time. And I love anything like this that they can add to sort of show progress. So, yeah, so that’s cool and the best part is it works in Canada. No, I couldn’t believe it! I saw it. Like let’s check this out and it worked, like what blew me away. It was awesome!

Ross: People are excited when anything happens with Canadians quickly. We were always at the end of the release schedule.

Scott: And not only Google search, like Netflix releases and stuff, like come on, you got the brand new season, whatever. I want it in Canada, come on. Yeah, it’s the same.

Google Maps Remove Policy-abiding Reviews from Local Guides

Ross: But all right. So Google Maps is once again screwing local businesses by removing policy abiding reviews.

So there’s nothing wrong with these reviews but they’re being plopped just out there being removed, and it’s frustrating and held on by many businesses.

It’s actually interesting, I had a talk with a friend of mine, and he’s a colleague in SEO, and he’s deeply enmeshed in a large, large business that has, let’s say, hundreds of locations, and I guess overall, he generated over 600 reviews in different locations.

He was six times the average competitor, Google removed half of them for no particular reason, and he had to go to them go and say, “ Look, guys, there was nothing wrong with these. We have a big business and we get a lot of clients, and they’re reviewing us legitimately.”

They did ultimately get it back, but it just goes to show that it’s a strange world out there in terms of Google’s impression of reviews and how they manage them and reviews are so key to people who are shopping.

You know, you need to know what these businesses are about if you have 600 and the other guys are at 100. That’s a pretty, pretty big improvement. It’s huge. Anyway, apparently, they’re working to reinstate them over the next few weeks.

Scott, you provided a great link here. We will include in our Shownotes, which is how to submit a request to have them reinstated if they don’t get reinstated, and you found that on the Search Engine Land article, right?

Scott: It was yeah, it was in the SEO land. Search Engine Land article, also in the Shownotes.

Ross: So, what’s next year?

Google Business Profiles Removing Emojis & Special Characters

Scott: Yeah, so this is, I don’t know if I’ve ever actually seen this happen before but Google business profiles are removing emojis and special characters from business names.

And I’m trying to think of if I’ve ever seen an emoji in a business name in a Google business profile, and I’m not sure that I have, but they’re also removing special characters like trademarks and things like that. So, those ones, I don’t think I’ve seen those, but if you’ve got those in your name you know the R in there, Google might remove it, and that might be bad if you actually have to have it in your name.

So, I feel like some special characters should be permitted, but I don’t really see any reason to have an emoji in there.

Ross: No, I think that that’s probably a wise idea. I would imagine a lot of the more gray-area businesses will just throw locksmiths out there because they were rather infamous from the beginning.For doing creepy things with it, and just generally beating each other up. Probably are using those because I can see how it would definitely stand out in a search result, and I don’t know, it looks cheesy to me but then again, it could look innovative and interesting to others.

So who knows? Maybe it did make a difference. Either way, it’s on the way out. I would love to know just how fast, nothing seems to happen quickly with Google business profiles. Unless, well, no, Google just cut a lot of staff. So, I’d expect I don’t expect things to ramp up faster for it.

Scott: I am also expecting that while they are in there editing a whole bunch of people’s business names because of emoji removals, that they will probably change a bunch accidentally that don’t have emojis and they’ll break a bunch as well, and we’ll talk about it probably in the next SEO 101 or maybe the one after that about the 1000s of business names that have been broken for no reason. It seems to always go that way.

Ross: Well, if any of you have any information you want to share on the show, maybe you’ve seen some really cool use cases for AI, maybe you have. Well, obviously, we always invite questions, please do go to our Facebook Group, that’s SEO 101 on WMR.FM. You can do a quick search and find it quickly, and post it there. We’d love to have it, definitely use cases of AI and SEO, because I’m obviously fascinated by it, and I think all of us should be because it is going to be a big deal.

Well, on behalf of myself, Ross Dunn, CEO of StepForth Web Marketing, and my company’s Senior SEO, Scott Van Achte, thank you for joining us today. Have a great week and remember to tune into future episodes which are twice a month on WMR.FM.

Scott: Great. Thank you for listening, everybody!