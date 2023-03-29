SEO 101 Ep 444 Google’s Many Latest Updates and the Impact on AI Content

Scott and Ross discuss the long running round of Google algorithmic updates and their respective (but significant) impact on search results. They discuss the impact of the helpful content update on AI written content and finish off the episode with the answer to an SEO 101 listener question.



Noteworthy links from this episode:

Transcription of Episode 444

Ross: Hello, and welcome to SEO 101 on WMR.FM, Episode number 444. Happy New Year to you all! This is Ross Dunn, CEO of StepForth Web Marketing, and my co host is my company’s Senior SEO Scott Van Achte.

And yes, I know I sort of dated this, this is the first show of 2023 and that doesn’t always apply. Some of the stuff is evergreen, but, you know, we get into the news, so I figured what the hell, I hope you’re all doing well, and you had a great holiday. We certainly did, and we’re struggling to get back into the work mind again. It’s funny, my coach Kris Ward, she’s excellent by the way, she helps me find ways to make my business more efficient and give me more time in my day.

We were talking about the work that we all do right before the holidays, she calls it snow banking. It’s like you’re digging out a walk. She lives in the far north here so it makes sense. You’re digging out the path to your car, you’re just piling up the snow on either side.

This is what we do before we’re going on holidays, we’re just rushing to get everything done, and then it piled up and that pile is the work we have to do when we get back but we don’t really care because we’re gonna have a holiday, it’ll get done later and then when we get back, we both had the depression of, “Holidays are done. We’re no longer enjoying things as much as we might have before”, and then number two, we’ve got this snowbank, and number three, we have whatever’s also happened over the holiday, and number four, Google’s probably released another update that’s screwing us.

Anyway, I really liked that analogy and it’s so true, I’ve been feeling like that. I didn’t put a lot off. I’ve got a wall of things to do but that’s always the case on my little list. But it is another thing. It’s kind of like using a computer analogy. It’s like I’ve cleared all my memory banks and fresh.

So, we get brand new everything there. I’m thinking again, I’m relaxed, and then I get back to work. I’m like, “Oh, God, I look at the wall, and I start to have to fill them all in again, with all the things I need to do.”, and I have to start calculating ROI and it’s like, all of a sudden, it is starting to heat up again. Overheating on some days, and I’m just trying to get by and I know you’re probably the same thing. We just get so happy and then we work again.

Scott: It’s the way it is right unless you’re independently wealthy. Doesn’t matter what career you’re doing. If you take time off, you’ve got to get back into it at some point. That’s getting tough.

Ross: Yes and I want to say thank you to you, Scott, 20 years you’ve been with StepForth and working with me, my God, man, what is wrong with you?

Scott: That’s almost half my life wasted. Oh, sorry, I didn’t mean that. I didn’t.

Ross: I’m just in awe. I remember the day I met you in that first interview and it does not seem like 20 years ago.

Scott: The key to lasting 20 years is to have nobody to replace you. That’s how it works. Yes. be the only one that applies for a job. You get the job and then, people meet Ross and I was gonna say a bad joke, but I think that’s inappropriate. So, I’m not gonna say it. I’m not gonna say it.

Ross: He’ll just share it with me later.

Scott: I will. Yeah, for sure.

Ross: Yeah, we just get along really, really well. And, it’s the old adage and I know that not everyone agrees with this in running a business. I hire people I would love to go for a beer with, and I would love to go for a beer with Scott anytime. We have a good time, we chat. It’s just laid back. It’s awesome, and I can say that about every single person that’s on staff. All great people. Not easy to do, but so glad you’re still on. Thank you!

Scott: Maybe another I’d say another 20. But I would like to retire at some point. So, I don’t know. 20 more is necessarily possible. There’s no hair left to lose. We’ll see if we go another 20. I’ll retire on my 40th anniversary with the company. There you go! I’m giving you my official 20 years notice.

Ross: All right, well, that was a longer than normal segue into work here. So, let’s jump into some SEO news and talk more about the December Google updates. Might you fill us in?

Scott: Yeah, so of course this happened right before Christmas, but you know what else is new? There were two updates in December that took place.

There’s another Google helpful update which started on December 5, and there was the December 2022’s Link Spam Update. I hate these names. I missed the animal names, anyways, and do they feel helpful? No. Well, I guess they’re descriptive. I guess they’re probably trying to make them sound so positive. If we call it the turtle update, which these ones should both be called turtle updates, because we’re over a month since they started and they’re still going on. They are not finished.

So, the Turtle update one and Slug update. I don’t know. That’s what they should be called. So, these updates are still rolling out and there’s been some turmoil, I think it was early in January, people were reporting things were all volatile. Things were volatile on, let’s say, December 26. I was busy having fun. I didn’t notice on that day myself but things are kind of crazy. You know, if I look at our own clients, I see some movement here and there, but nothing to be concerned about.

So, that’s usually the way it goes but if you’re concerned about these updates, you gotta wait longer because they’re not finished and there’s even some chatter somebody thought, might have been Barry, who said that it may actually be the beginning of another update occurring right now rather than the ending of these ones, but there hasn’t been a lot about that. So, I don’t know. It’s just an update mess and that’s all.

Ross: I’d be looking at discussions, mostly Barry’s, on Search Engine Roundtable just out of curiosity, and seeing the instability in the indexes and it’s significant, like search terms are all over the map. This isn’t just a subtle little background update. They’re making some major impacts.

In fact, we have a question today about something along those same lines. So, we’ll get to the end of the show. Yeah, so this is definitely causing people to lose money, and I hope they didn’t decimate any innocent businesses over the holiday. It’s happened before.

So, one of the things we talked about in the past is about review content and how Google was really hammering down on affiliate sites and people writing reviews that were shallow and thin, and really just regurgitated what other people had worked hard to create, and they only had a link to a single affiliate like Amazon, usually Amazon. And that’s it. It was thin as heck and really didn’t offer much value to Google.

Well, this is an interesting little piece on Search Engine Roundtable again, and Alan Kent from Google, a new name I’ve not heard before, said that, if you were to compare two pieces of content, all else is created equal. All the other factors about the websites and pages are created equal, and one review page included only one affiliate link to one site where you could buy this product, and the other had two links or more to various vendors, if all else were created equal, the one with multiple links would likely do better in results. That’s interesting. I think that’s some good input. I’m not sure how much of an impact that has been like, but I do think it’s, it’s good, it’s going to make some of this, this review, these garbage sites, a little more honest, if they want to stay alive. So, that’s good.

Scott: I find it interesting. Usually, when people from Google talk about things that might help with SEO, they don’t use the words like in this case, he had said you might get a small boost. You don’t hear stuff like that, they say that this is good for SEO or this is helpful or whatever. But this is almost like saying do this because we’re going to rank you higher, whereas this is going to help give you points, whatever, which is weird, because you don’t usually use words like that. But like you said, I’ve never heard of Alan Kent before. I don’t know if he’s a name we’re gonna see a lot more of? I haven’t researched who he is, but he’s from Google, apparently.

Ross: So maybe he needs to be on the show. We’ve had Martin, we’ve had John a few times. Yeah, why not?

Scott: Alan, if you’re listening, who are you and you want to come on the show?

Ross: All right. Well, next piece is about AI and this is an article I was reading about. I’m a fan of AI tools for content, but – the school of hard knocks – working in this industry for so long. It’s very clear when everything becomes easy to do in SEO, it’s going to get hammered down fast because there’s going to be people who abuse it, and Google will hate it.

Well, in this case, since content writers have come up with AI content writers, a lot of people have been churning out garbage content. Frankly, they’re not bad to read. They look okay. Sometimes even great. But the problem from Google’s perspective is that this content is regurgitated from other sites, it’s technically not original. All the information is well, nothing new, no new ideas and they can identify it. It’s pretty clear using AI checking tools that this is being answered or has been written by AI. I was kind of skeptical about that, but after checking a few, they’re pretty darn accurate.

Now, as you would predict jasper.ai, which is my favorite tool. I think the leader in the industry, in terms of a paid platform, put out a sponsored post on Search Engine Land discussing this very thing, and just like in the old days, when link building companies were getting hammered, link building companies would put out an article saying link building isn’t always bad. These are the different ways you should do it, don’t do it the bad way. They’re spinning it a bit.

Jasper.ai put out something similar. Now, I don’t think it was in the same overly protective perspective. It was by the same idea, though, that don’t have your content completely written by AI. If you’re going to do that, it’s going to be lower quality, because even though it’ll look great, it is regurgitated in some way or another. And even though it’s not identical to other pages, it will be thin. They’re suggesting that you use some of their tools, which are really cool, by the way, use it to help you start sentences.

So, you can put in a topic and say start writing, and it’ll start writing, and it will give you some great ideas on how to kick off that content, which I know I can say with 100% confidence is one of my biggest problems when I’ve started writing, getting that beginning going is hard.

So, that’s good. It can help you out when you’re stuck. Let’s say you’re writing and you run into a paragraph, you want to say something and it can’t find that word. Well, use jasper to start writing, there’s a plugin that allows you to do this, it’s really cool.

No matter what, though, quality is going to be everything I believe and it’s pretty clear that Google wants this. If you’re going to use anything like this, make sure the content is phenomenal at the end, and that’s going to require a fair amount of work on your part in making sure that you have your own sentiment in there that you are discussing points that aren’t just regurgitated online, you’re putting in imagery, you’re using examples that are personal or business related that other people wouldn’t see. These are things that add value and then you can use AI to push it up, make it a little better. Maybe rewrite something you wrote that you just don’t feel sounds good, whatever.

So, I liked that perspective, and that they did a good job of this article. Again, it’s called here’s how Google’s helpful content update is going to make AI better.

If you want to find it on Search Engine Land, just type in Jasper, within their search box. Now, I just want to leave it with this question, and this is what I’m going to be watching out for: Will Google ignore or devalue writing that’s created by AI, even if it’s great or good quality? It could be a mixture of custom writing and AI supported. How are they going to be treated? What kind of penalty? I didn’t want to use that word. Are they going to be devaluing that content? Because there’s an aspect of AI involved. I hope not. Because I think it is a really helpful tool. And if we can push out great content, that’s all that matters. What are your thoughts Scott?

Scott: I basically agree fully with that. I mean, there’s a place for AI content, and if it’s quality content what difference does it make who created it? As long as it’s relevant and topical and factual? Does it matter? Why does it matter?

Ross: Who can be clear to them? The content is not all AI. It’s a mixture.

Scott: Right? Well, even more reason to let it happen.

Ross: Yeah. But I mean, they’re doing this detection. And if they detect one paragraph, a significant one perhaps, that looks like it has been written by AI. What’s going to happen to that content? That page, even if it’s great. Maybe it won’t contest its competitor’s page that appears not to have been written in AI. I hope not. Because I think it comes down to how many readers he has and the quality, and I think I can rely on Google sticking to that path. But I don’t know, I think if they follow their normal path, they’re gonna hammer it down, say no one do this. And then later on, they’ll get all soft and say it’s okay to do a little bit just like Link Building. So they’re gonna ignore it, right? It’s like link building, you cannot do this and, you know, send us disavow files, or we’re gonna remove your site, we’re gonna hurt you. And then over time, it’s now “we just ignore that.”

Scott: Or they’ll add their own set of rules, okay, you can use AI driven content, but you got to follow these steps, or you have to disclose it at the top, say, this is written by a bot or it’s almost like the REL equals nofollow. You’re gonna have to add a content equivalent that says, REL equals don’t read. I don’t know that’s gonna be really equals bot content. I don’t know something. I bet they will. I bet they’ll put some kind of means where they want you to disclose where that content was created.

Ross: The dread that came up for me when you said that was immense. I hate their stupid tags. It’s lazy in my opinion. It’s them just trying to make things difficult. And their system should identify it. From the beginning, they should have just ignored links that they thought were fake. But no, they wanted to make a statement. And wasn’t just for a month or two. It was for over a decade. Okay, let’s take a quick break. We come back we’re gonna talk about the character limit for headlines. This is exciting stuff.

Welcome back to SEO 101 onWMR.FM. Hosted by myself, Ross, CEO of StepForth WebMarketing, and my company’s Senior SEO Scott Van Achte. All right, lead away with this exciting piece of content.

Scott: It’s so exciting that if you need to check your phone real quick, you go right ahead. Well, I shouldn’t say that’s bad, right. So previously, in your structured markup, your headline for a given article was capped at 110 characters. At least that’s what Google wanted. And now they have removed that character limitation. So they’re now saying, there’s no hard character limit. Instead, we recommend that you write concise titles, as long titles may be truncated on some devices. So quite simply, if your headlines are a little bit too long, you don’t have to worry about it anymore. So these are the main article headlines and they appear in your structured markup. I don’t know how many people even probably knew there was 110 character limit. But if you didn’t know, you can continue to not know because it doesn’t matter anymore.

Ross: You know what, this is when I would think John Carcutt would have jumped in. And he would have a lot to say about it. Yeah, this is probably really good news for news agencies because it can be difficult to squeeze everything in. And if it’s just a few characters off, that’s probably a good thing. Although I think you would also be very frustrated by not having some kind of limit.

Scott: I do like limits to degree 110 characters is pretty good. I mean, it doesn’t sound huge. But I mean, you think the the average title tag is, 60-65 characters is where you’re supposed to cut that off. This is almost double that. So if you’ve got a headline for an article, that’s more than 110 characters, you should probably reconsider it anyways, you’re getting pretty long. There’s probably no reason to have one that’s quite that long. I mean, that could be well, I was gonna say a dozen words. But it could be longer than that. It really depends. It depends. It depends on what words you’re using. Take a shot every time we say that here, you’re not gonna walk home tonight. I don’t love character limitations, but they do make sense and a lot of cases and it is nice to have that guideline because often we’ll get a get clients asking, well, how long should this be? Or that be? It’s nice to say, an actual answer that makes sense, rather than it depends. Just tell them, here are your limitations stay within them.

Ross: So, again, probably would just say, at the end of this probably won’t change anything. Because a few characters, if it’s still within their judgment, maybe they’ll make it 113 in-house.

Scott: But then can you go to 115?

Ross: Yeah. Well, they have a cut off probably in their systems, but who knows? And then different outlets probably have different – speaking of news here now – news feeds have different cut offs too perhaps who knows.

Scott: So there’s a fun little data fact.



Ross: And Google search is testing search…in video.



Scott: I just love that though. I should have left that out. They’ve been doing that for, well, I don’t even know. 2020 some years. So this is kind of neat. I haven’t seen it. So they’ve only been piloting it in India. Apparently, some people have seen this in the US. Google is testing the ability to search for spoken words within video. So you do a search inside the search result page, you see a video, and my impression is you have to click on the video, it opens in another page. And then there’s a search button underneath that, that you can click on to search for words spoken within the context of the video. And that gives you links to different anchor points within that video. So that’s pretty cool. I of course, haven’t seen it because I am not in India. Surprise, right?

Ross: I totally thought I was gonna get to India, so you can test it.

Scott: Yeah, you thought I was in an Indian call center this whole time. I’ve had you fooled. But unfortunately, this specific news article has made the truth come out.

Ross: I’ve never tried this .But I wonder if we could test it out with a proxy?

Scott: Yeah, I don’t know why we never have. Maybe we can. Let’s do it right now. But yeah, I’m sure we probably could actually for some of the stuff. But they might be getting too smart for that. Have you ever tried to watch Netflix from another country? Using VPNs and stuff? They seem to still catch you? I can’t watch American Netflix even when money’s involved.

Ross: Yeah. It’s not exactly a rampant issue. People checking Indian search?

Scott: Well, it will be now. How many people? How many? What do we have 300 million people listen to SEO 101. They’re all gonna be doing it now. We’re up there with Facebook.

Ross: Oh, past them. They’re old news. And of course, Google’s shutting something down because it’s the new year and there’s always something to shut down. This one made me sad. It’s not a big deal. But I’ve been talking a lot. So I’ll let you take this one too.

Scott: Yeah. So I find this really funny. So in our last episode, we talked about content ideas coming to Google Search Console. It was sort of I think it was beta or something. It’s not really a big thing yet, but they’re playing with the idea. And we talked about how content ideas looked a lot and resembled Google question hub. Well, the very next day after recording that episode, Google announced we’re closing Google question hub. So as of January 15th, question hub is done. That’s it. And it must be their first closure of a property this year. So there we go. Welcome to the new year.



Ross: So we just need to mention that, if you have any businesses or competitors, anything you want, shut down. Just tell us who they are well mentioned on the show, and they’ll shut down tomorrow.

Scott: Yeah, well, exactly. Google will be on it. They listen, and they do what we say. We’ve got control. Us and our 300 million listeners. Yeah, so that’s fun. So Google does note though, if you do have data in there, you want to retain it. You can use Google Takeout, which I’ll be honest, I’ve never used and honestly did not even know it existed before today.

Ross: Oh, yeah. It’s Google Takeout. I’ve used it before. It is just CSV. So it’s a comma separated values list, it is garbage. You need something to import that into clean it up or manually format it.

Scott: So it’s marginally better than nothing.

Ross: Yeah. I mean, if you use it extensively, I guess it’s huge, is to have something to export it from.

Scott: Exactly. So if you want to do that. You’ve got till March 6th, if you’ve got a bunch of data in there. But what I think is interesting here is I think this is kind of a sign that content ideas in Search Console may be more likely to be rolled out. Either it’s more likely to be rolled out because Google doesn’t want to duplicate it, because it’s basically the same thing. Or they’re going to kill both, because I think it’s gonna be one of the two, they’re both dead, or content ideas will live on and we will see it come to Search Console, maybe soon, on January 15. I want to make that prediction right now, basically now, if you’re listening to this, it’s already happened. So you know if I’m right or not, so there we go. That’s my prediction.

Ross: And just restated, again,

Scott: That I predicted on January 15, content ideas will be officially rolled out to Google Search Console for everybody. That’s my prediction established. I’ve never been wrong before about anything.

Ross: I’ve asked Lyndsay and she said the same thing. Good Wife.

Scott: I know. Yeah, I’m always never wrong.

It’s really good she doesn’t listen to the show. Although my kids did, I don’t know if I told you this, my kids listen to the other, we’re sitting out in the backyard, and they opened it up on Spotify, and they started playing and they were just laughing. Like, it was the funniest thing. And they had no idea what I was talking about. They were so confused. But like, no, please don’t play that. It was just, it was an awkward moment for me. But it was pretty funny. I don’t know why.

Ross: But yeah, my daughter made me feel pretty good. The other day, she was saying that. She was online with her friends. And she says I was the only one with a daddy that had lots of online exposure. Like you were in search results. I saw your picture. I saw you in newspapers and newsletters and I was like, it’s cool.

Scott: It’s kind of cool. I posted a review to a resort we were at one time and there was a picture of my son and his buddy, and they were going down a waterslide. And like years later, Jake, my son’s friend is like, I’m famous. I’m on the internet. And he was so excited because he found this picture in this Google review that I posted. I was like, No, Jake, you’re not famous. I posted that, like I did that. It’s not a news story. You’re not special. Well, you know, everybody’s special. But anyways, everyone’s on the internet now. Just some people more than others.

Ross: So, actually just added this to the list here. Before we get into the last question here. I had an interesting discussion with a business yesterday. It was another business that does local SEO, and we were talking about a client that I’m potentially passing along to them, and I’m not actually speaking of them, specifically, because I think they had some really good points about the pricing, but it brought up a thought, I see a lot of people coming to StepForth and asking for work, because they’ve been turned away from Local SEO companies that say, no, no, we won’t work with you unless you are paying us $1,500 per location that you want marketed.

Like if you’ve got multiple locations, that’s minimum and I get that if you’ve got a really big company, and you need a lot of exposure for each of your locations. It is like having a separate website that needs to be marketed every month, it can be a ton of work. Google My Business or Google business profiles, whatever you want to call them. They seem simple on the surface, but there’s a lot of work to be done to support them to keep them maximized, etc.,but what I was stressing yesterday was in this case, this company, which has significant dollars, unfortunately, they don’t see the the wisdom in spending it on on SEO and local SEO, which is crazy, but it is what it is.

I gave them a very low rate, I mean, really low rate to help them out with their locations. In this case, it was more than 15 locations, and I think the whole thing came out to 2500 a month, really cheap. The reason that can happen and I think this is important for others to understand is if you get turned away, talk to a company like ours that isn’t all about absolutes.

In this case, they had nothing. They hadn’t done any marketing. They didn’t even have all their Google business profiles claimed. I mean, they hadn’t done anything. Why not just get an expert to do some work for you and get things out there, get things moving, we get our foot in the door, show you that we can do what we claim we can do for less risk, and then build up over time.

And I guess it’s good for us that businesses come to us because they’ve been turned away from these other companies. Unfortunately, not all of them know about us. So hello, everyone. Hello, 30 million, whatever. 300 million people.

I don’t believe in absolutes. I believe there’s a way to work your way up to these larger spends, because it’ll be obvious why you’re spending it because you’re making far more money than you’re spending. Anyway, just a quick note, not so much a rant as it’s just a shame to see businesses run this way.

And it must be frustrating for business owners who are looking for a company like ours, any kind of SEO company, when they’re given absolutes like that, oh, no, no, our minimum is this. And that’s okay. At times that’s okay. I actually respect companies that can do that. Some of them are specifically designed to only work with medium sized and larger businesses. Yeah, they should have minimums. But if you’re working with small medium business like we do, you have to have some flexibility in my opinion, or at least we’ve chosen to.

All right. Let’s get to this question. It’s from Adam Marland, on our Facebook group says, ” Is there any reason why a blog post would go from the top spot to unranked nearly over night, the rest of the website is fine. Nothing great or blackhat going on, and the page is still readily available. Any advice or ideas would be appreciated? ” So what’s our first answer? Scott?

Scott: It depends.

Ross: It depends. Yeah, it always depends. There’s a lot that could be going on there. I just did a little. I am very sensitive. You guys always hearing my voice. So Scott, why don’t you start off with an idea here?

Scott: Well, this is one that I probably would have not recommended, but not have even thought to say. But because of the story that we spoke about on the last episode, I think the episode before Kani and his issue with his whole page disappearing, a DMCA takedown notice maybe I have no idea if this is the case here. I think Kani found out that that happened to him through Google Search Console. Another reason have a Google Search Console account setup because that’s how you learn about stuff like this. We also found that there was a duplicate site out there. He also found he found all kinds of stuff. Yeah, he also thought would be another one, maybe someone’s duplicated your content, it would be unlikely that only having your site duplicated, would result in your rankings disappearing and theirs taking over but you know, maybe they the duplicate has a whole bunch of links or other authority that you don’t have. So that’s another option. This is a blog post. It’s not the whole website.

Ross: I would also say, right after the it depends, I would say, How long have you waited? It could just be a blip. And two days from now, it’s right back up. And it’s number one. How many times we’ve seen that kind of stuff? Weird stuff happens, and it just gets fixed all the time. It could be fixed by the time you’ve listened to this. If it hasn’t, look for duplicate content out there.

Scott: I guess we should start though, really, the first thing I would look at is your robots.txt and your robots meta tags on the page. Because sometimes things happen, you accidentally click a radio button on WordPress that says do not index this page. Or somebodys in there doing something it happens accidentally sometimes. So make sure it’s indexable. And something didn’t change in your settings.

Ross: Good point. Yeah, I have a funny feeling that it has popped right back and it’s doing well again, or it’s in the index. And check Google Search Console for its existence. Is it even there? You’re more familiar with the back end there of Google Search Console. Scott, where would he go for that?

Scott: Yeah, if you go up, and quite simply, I think it’s on every page in Search Console to inspect a URL right at the top inspect URL, paste it in there and make sure Google has it indexed. If they do, there you go. That’s a good sign at least.

Ross: And if they don’t, what should you do using Google Search Console? Well, can you just submit it?

Scott: Yeah, you can you can resubmit for inclusion. But then if it isn’t indexed, assuming it was before, it sounds like it definitely was before, then you would definitely have submit for re indexing and check your messages in Search Console, make sure there isn’t something pointing there might be a message already there that says we’ve removed this page because well, not quite that simply. But you know, there might be some some indicators as to what’s going on.

Ross: Also, also check for interlinking. You know, is there any place that you could link to that page from that has a fair amount of traffic that shows its value? If it is a valuable page?

Scott: Yeah, yeah, make sure your links are good. Make sure any links are pointing there before haven’t been removed. I would also like, of course, I haven’t seen the page, which makes it it makes it tough. But I’m going to assume that it’s not a page loaded with spam. And maybe it hasn’t been removed, because it’s terrible. You know, it probably isn’t. But if you’re full of spam, and you’ve got all kinds of bad links, and if it legitimately shouldn’t rank and you’ve just been lucky up until now, maybe it was removed with a good reason. I hope that’s not the case. I’m not saying it is. It could be though. I don’t know I can’t see the page.

Ross: I’m still stuck on if you’re full of spam.

Scott: If you’re full of spam. If you’ve been to the Dollarama and you’re eating canned lunch meat every day. That’s probably the problem.

Ross: You’re like I’m back in Hawaii. Again. It’s the staple diet there.

Scott: I’ll never eat the stuff the meat or the marketing technique.

Ross: You know exactly. Well, I think It’s been a really good kickoff to the New Year. And I really appreciate all you guys listening, please do leave reviews for us on iTunes or wherever you do listen to us, we really appreciate it, it gets the word out. And you know how much fun we have doing this and love your feedback. We also love your questions. So if you have any have any questions you’d like to share with us, please feel free to post them on our Facebook group, you can easily search for find it by searching SEO 101 podcast on Facebook. And as a quick thing you have to fill out to get in and it’s open, like just post questions and we will answer them on the show. It’s fun.

Scott: And if we do ask for them on the show, I tend to go in to leave a comment on your question saying hey, listen to episode number, whatever just so you get the heads up in case you missed one and I don’t know why you’d never miss one.

Ross: Hey, and think of the value we’re 150 to 200 bucks an hour which is actually very cheap for q&a and stuff like that if you ever have questions, but you get it free if you leave it on Facebook group. There you go.

Scott: Limited time offer. Yeah.

Ross: Well have a great week everyone and remember to tune into future episodes, which airs twice a month on WMR.FM.

Scott: Yeah, thanks for listening, everybody. Have a great year.