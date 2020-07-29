SEO 101 Episode 387: Mobile-First Deadline Extended, Google My Business Tests Paid Profiles, and more.

Summary of SEO 101 Episode 387

Google has extended it’s mobile-first deadline in order to minimize negative impacts on many sites during the pandemic. Google My Business has begun testing the inevitable paid upgrade to Google My Business listings. John and Ross also discuss news on enhancements to Google Search Console, hints on local SEO, and they joke about common reasons why SEO doesn’t work.

Notes from SEO 101 Episode 387

NON-SEO News

Google Makes “Buy on Google” Free for Retailers

“By removing our commission fees, we’re lowering the cost of doing business and making it even easier for retailers of all sizes to sell directly on Google.”

GENERAL SEO NEWS

Prepare for mobile-first indexing (with a little extra time)

To be replaced with the “Rich Results Testing Tool” which recently come out of Beta. SEOs are not happy it is going away because the rich results test tool does not validate and test all rich result types.

Google My Business Upgraded Profiles; $50 Per Month

GSC: “Experiencing Indexing Issues Report”

It has a blue background and reads “we’re currently experiencing indexing issues (started July 14, 2020).”

Google adds “News” to filter types in GSC … Finally

Gary Illish mentions that syndicated content is “generally fine” on Twitter ..

LOCAL SEO NEWS

Repeated immediate GMB suspension: what am I missing?

Tips from a user name Bruce Jones: validate address using SmartyStreets, use Pleper.com to find duplicate listings on GMB (consider proximity of pins for the same business).

Joy’s latest question for the user: What industry is it in? Can the business be seen easily on Street View?

Check out the Brightlocal podcast for it’s latest “Jason Brown on Becoming the Spammer’s Public Enemy #1”

Questions from SEO 101 Listeners

Ross and John also welcome some SEO-related concerns from listeners. Please listen to the show to find out their detailed answers to these questions.

