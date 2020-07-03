SEO 101 Episode 385: Google Agrees to Pay for News Content, More Google Properties Closing, and Local SEO News

Summary of SEO 101 Episode 385
John and Ross discuss Google’s amazing acquiescence towards paying news organizations for the right to use their content. A sure game-changer for anyone in the news market. The SEOs next discuss an assortment of Google News from the closure of some Google products to insights into local SEO and a Mueller file.
Notes from SEO 101 Episode 385
General SEO News
Google agrees to start paying for news content
It Is Not Cheating Using AMP For Speed Optimization & Ranking
Google to shutter CallJoy, virtual agent for SMBs, on July 22
Also, Google To Sunset Google Partners Acceleration Program
Google Tests Star Rich Results With Only One Star Icon
Google Fixed The Disqus Indexing Issues
Web Vitals come to Google’s Test My Site tool
The Google Assistant may start calling businesses to confirm in-stock inventory
What 20 years of Google algorithm updates say about what SEOs should focus on next
Barry: “Google’s senior webmaster trends analyst, John Mueller, has joked that awesomeness is a Google ranking factor. You really need to objectively build a site that is unique, better, deeper, more trusted and authoritative then your competitors. Build an awesome site.
My advice, which I have said numerous times and is easier said than done, is to build something that Google would be embarrassed not to rank well.”
Local SEO
Google Testing (Or Rolling Out?) New 3-pack Carousel
Political & Social Commentary Or Personal Rants Not Allowed On Google Posts
GMB Category: Why is “Dental Implants” linked to “Periodontist?”
Yes, these incorrect Categories in GMB can be corrected.
Mueller Files
We Don’t Explicitly Measure EAT In Search Algo
- 2019: Google said they don’t have an EAT score.
- Feb 2020: Google said it’s systems don’t look for EAT
- April 2020: Google said it hopes its system does align with EAT
End of Show Notes
