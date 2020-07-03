1-877-385-5526 info@stepforth.com

SEO 101 Episode 385: Google Agrees to Pay for News Content, More Google Properties Closing, and Local SEO News

by | Jul 3, 2020 | SEO, SEO Podcast

Summary of SEO 101 Episode 385

John and Ross discuss Google’s amazing acquiescence towards paying news organizations for the right to use their content. A sure game-changer for anyone in the news market. The SEOs next discuss an assortment of Google News from the closure of some Google products to insights into local SEO and a Mueller file.

Notes from SEO 101 Episode 385

General SEO News

 

Google agrees to start paying for news content

 

It Is Not Cheating Using AMP For Speed Optimization & Ranking 

 

Google to shutter CallJoy, virtual agent for SMBs, on July 22 

 

Also, Google To Sunset Google Partners Acceleration Program  

 

Google Tests Star Rich Results With Only One Star Icon

 

Google Fixed The Disqus Indexing Issues 

 

Web Vitals come to Google’s Test My Site tool

 

The Google Assistant may start calling businesses to confirm in-stock inventory

 

What 20 years of Google algorithm updates say about what SEOs should focus on next

Barry: “Google’s senior webmaster trends analyst, John Mueller, has joked that awesomeness is a Google ranking factor. You really need to objectively build a site that is unique, better, deeper, more trusted and authoritative then your competitors. Build an awesome site.

My advice, which I have said numerous times and is easier said than done, is to build something that Google would be embarrassed not to rank well.”

 

 

Local SEO

 

Google Testing (Or Rolling Out?) New 3-pack Carousel

 

Political & Social Commentary Or Personal Rants Not Allowed On Google Posts 

 

GMB Category: Why is “Dental Implants” linked to “Periodontist?” 

Yes, these incorrect Categories in GMB can be corrected.

 

 

Mueller Files

We Don’t Explicitly Measure EAT In Search Algo

 

 

End of Show Notes

