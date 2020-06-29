SEO 101 Episode 384: Google’s Page Experience Update and How to Leverage the Web When Re-Opening During COVID-19

Summary of SEO 101 Episode 384

Scott and Ross discuss the Google Page Experience Update and what it means to website owners, followed by tips on re-opening during COVID and how to attract business during this difficult time. The Local SEO component of the show delved into news from Nextdoor, Manual Action reports, citation updates, and more.

NOTE: If you like to receive our show notes straight to your inbox, sign up to our SEO 101 Podcast Show Notes Newsletter available at SEO101Radio.com.

Link to show download

Notes from SEO 101 Episode 384

General SEO News

Page Experience Update

To launch in 2021

Largely re-branding, not critical

Combines several ranking factors including: (Safe Browsing, Intrusive Interstitials Penalty, HTTPS, Mobile Friendly, Page Speed, Core Web Vitals)

– ?? Maybe discuss more on Core Web Vitals ??

Content will still be a more important factor according to Google Product Manager; Rudy Galfi

Top SEOs on Google’s Page Experience update and what you need to know

Discuss re-opening during COVID and what businesses can do to draw people in with marketing

Q&A

Videos of PPE & other measures to protect them

Yelp offers upgraded COVID reopening tools for local businesses, restaurants.

Use Nextdoor (more on this in Local)

Leverage Alignable

Offer consultations in exchange for donations to support COVID-impacted/related charities

Local SEO

Nextdoor rolls out free Business Posts, best practices advice

(make sure to pick your country first at the top right!!)

Google On How to Use the Manual Action Report in Search Console

Changing HTTP to HTTPS in citations

Not worth it unless they are top referrers at which point updating them is useful so they don’t appear as direct traffic.

GMB Edits Reverting Within 24 Hours. Local Viking the Cause

Mueller Files

Google Doubles Down On Guest Blog Links: Nofollow Them

End of Show Notes

If you have any questions you would like to share with Ross and John, please feel free to post them on the SEO 101 Facebook Group. And, if you enjoy SEO 101 on WebmasterRadio.FM please consider supporting the hosts with feedback on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, or your favourite podcast stream.