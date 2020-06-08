SEO 101 Episode 383: Carcutt is Back, Core Web Vitals by Google, More News on the Latest Core Algorithm Update, and Much More

Summary of SEO 101 Episode 383

Ross and John cover Core Web Vitals as a ranking signal, more news on Google’s May Core algorithm update, indexing issues, and the impact of COVID-19 on SEO agencies. We follow this info with local SEO news, a Mueller file, and answers to three SEO questions from our listen

General SEO News

Core Web Vitals as a Ranking Signal

They are looking at Loading, Interactivity and Visual Stability in the Core Web Vitals. They will combine Web Vitals with Mobile Friendly, Safe Browsing. HTTPS and Interstitials to complete the “page experience” metric portion of the algos.

includes a change that removes the requirement for AMP pages in “Top Stories”

They have also replaced the Beta Page Speed Test in GSC with a Core Web Vitals tool.

https://www.seroundtable.com/google-pagespeed-insights-has-core-web-vitals-29518.html

No Rush, does not roll out till next year. Tool is there now.

If you use Lighthouse, they baked the new metrics into that already as well.

Go to Google’s https://web.dev/vitals/ for an explanation of the “essential metrics for a healthy site” that are based on the core web vitals.

Update: Google’s May 2020 Core Update Mess Up Google’s Search Results?

Pinterest overwhelming results – forums were hit hard

Google Seemed To Have Had More Indexing Issues

Mostly last night, but we had some issues as early as this morning.

Google To SEOs: How Has COVID-19 Changed SEO Work?

Very Interesting!

General SEO News

Google My Business Websites Pass 36 Million Created – Why Should You Care?

What Business Categories Are Available for Reserve With Google?

No list currently exists. This is the best there is https://developers.google.com/maps-booking/policies/criteria

Ticketing services, wellness & fitness services, spa & beauty services

PHI and HIPAA compliant businesses don’t have access to Reserve with Google

Link to a list of unsupported services (screenshot)

Thinking of Saving Costs by Not Leasing 2 Local Offices in Vancouver & Toronto for Shared Office Space

Mueller Files

Google: Font Choice Does Not Matter For SEO

Duh !!!

Questions from SEO 101 Listeners

Ross and John also welcome some SEO-related concerns from listeners. Please listen to the show to find out their detailed answers to these questions.

Yildirimturk Yavuz Huseyin: “Has anyone tried rankmath seo free tool and compared with expensive yoast seo? what do you think?”

Joshua Rowe: “Hello there! I have a question regarding backlinks. I started a new blog and received my first referring domain. The problem is they’ve linked to about half of my posts 70 times in total. Out of curiosity, I visited the referring site and it just pops up a bunch of alerts saying my computer is infected with a virus. The question is do I need to disavow these types of backlinks or will Google and other search engines know to automatically disregard them when scoring my site? Thanks in advance!”

Vinayak Jhunjhunwala: “One of my colleagues wrote a blog which got curated/published by a big online publisher. He did add a canonical link (to the website where this originally was published i.e his own personal website) to the blog on the large site. Even though the canonical link is added, Google is still showing the link on the larger site in the search results and not the canonical link. What can be the reason behind it? Is there a way to solve it?”

