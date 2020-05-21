SEO 101 Episode 382: Latest Broad Core Google Algorithmic Update, Tips for Business During COVID-19

Summary of SEO 101 Episode 382

Ross Dunn and Scott Van Achte welcome a surprise guest before discussing the recent broad core update from Google that has significantly affected a large number of websites. Ross shares examples of how businesses can make the most of the COVID-19 downtime. The rest of the show focuses on news on local reviews, Mueller files, and a shakeup in online ordering using Google My Business.

Notes from SEO 101 Episode 382

General SEO News

Core Update



Started rolling out on Monday the 4th

Can take 1-2 weeks to fully roll out

Global “broad core” update, not region, language, or category-specific

Rank Ranger calls this update a monster. It influences more result pages and positions than previous core updates.

Coping with COVID

What we’ve been doing and our clients. Giving back.

(LOL) How Google Searches Spell Britney Spears – There Are Almost 600 Different Ways

Local SEO News on Reviews

Joy Hawkins: “New reviews are publishing now. Old ones haven’t published yet but Google has confirmed they will be.”

Backdated reviews came in for a vacation rental agency and real estate agency last night. Interestingly, the average star rating and the number of reviews listed were not updated. The vacation rental agency only had 4 reviews prior to the COVID cut-off and 8 came in overnight. Still states there are only 4 reviews.

Google now does food ordering

“Looks like Google wants a piece of the action. Next thing, they’re probably going to be doing delivery, too. Say goodbye to doordash, grubhub, et. al.

“Just noticed today, not sure how long it’s been there.”

Mueller Files

John on Negative SEO

Google: Link Buying IS Like Buying Deals Off AliExpress

Questions from SEO 101 Listeners

Ross and Scott also welcome some SEO-related concerns from listeners. Please listen to the show to find out their detailed answers to these questions.

Dale Olorenshaw: “Afternoon All, I have a local SEO question. One surrounding Google My Business profiles. I have a client with two different brands that operate out of the same building/address. Both are two different businesses I.E different tax codes and telephone numbers etc. Each has a GMB profile for that one address and Google is claiming one to be a duplicate and pointing me towards removing it. How do I get around this so I can keep both and both become/stay verified?”

End of Show Notes

