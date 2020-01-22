SEO 101 Episode 373: SEOs at Google, Search Console Fixes and SEO Questions Answered

Summary of SEO 101 Episode 373

John and Ross discuss a wide assortment of new pieces in this episode — from Google Search Console’s latest fix and 2-year anniversary, to Google’s alleged infringement of patents, how hard SEOs have it at Google, and more questions answered for their listeners.

Notes from SEO 101 Episode 373

General SEO

Google Search Console Crawl Stats Report Data Fixed– Search Engine Roundtable

“Google seems to have fixed the stalled data in the crawl stats report within Google Search Console. A couple of days ago we reported that it was stuck at December 30th, but as of this morning, it has now been updated to show data as recent as a few days ago – which is normal.”

The New Google Search Console Turned 2 Years Old on Jan 8th – Google Webmasters Twitter

General News

PPC SNAFU for Canadian Debt Companies

Sonos Sues Google Over Patent Infringements – ZDNet.com

“The company is seeking financial damages and a ban on the sale of Google speakers, smartphones and laptops in the US.” – Sonos.com

Chrome 80 Automatic Push Notification Blocking – WOOHOO!– Search Engine Journal

“Google’s Chrome version 80 will begin blocking website push notifications. While Chrome will allow users to opt-in to the push blocking, some sites will be automatically enrolled into the blocking feature.”

The Mueller Files

Our weekly section of commentary from Google’s John Mueller.

Google’s John Mueller on intent research vs keyword research for 2020 – Search Engine Land

Should SEOs focus more on intent research than keyword research practices this year? Find out what John Mueller has to say.

Google’s John Mueller: Our SEOs Have it Harder Than Others – Search Engine Journal

“Like any bigger company, it’s not easy to do SEO for our properties, but it is something that some of our products look into and try to do. I suspect our SEOs have it harder than others, but there’s not a lack of things to do.” – John

Questions from SEO 101 Listeners

Ross and John also welcome some SEO-related concerns from listeners. Please listen to the show to find out their detailed answers to these questions.

1.) “When writing content, is it better to write multiple quality articles for a product, or one large article to the product?” – Noah L.

2.) “Not to recommend any specific service, but to discuss in general… What is everyone’s favorite ‘white hat’ fully done for you monthly link service?” – Ian C.

End of Show Notes

