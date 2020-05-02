BC Business Creates COVID-19 Websites to Make a Difference

Wishing Everyone the Best

I and the staff at StepForth hope you come through this pandemic physically unscathed. I won’t even bother to hope you missed the emotional and mental punishment; I’m not sure any of us have avoided that. That being said, some of you live in places that are going to be opening businesses sooner than later in an understandable effort to revive our economies and lives. Indeed, I hope that will be the same for my family, my business, and friends.

With that, I pray we mindfully leave our homes to begin our ‘new normal’ as though a barely discriminate hunter is still on the loose… because there is no doubt it is. If we don’t take it seriously, it will catch enough of us unaware that we’ll all end up back, mandatorily, behind closed doors.

And I say HELL NO to that!