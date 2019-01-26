What is an Email Drip Campaign?﻿

Email drip campaigns are one of the most useful ways to market to your new and current audience. Having an email list can make or break a business. An email drip campaign is a marketing automation tool where emails are attached to triggers. An example of a trigger can be a person signing up to receive information, a newsletter, e-book, or any content they want to learn about/receive. An email drip campaign can be called many different things, so don’t let the terminology fool you – lifecycle emails, autoresponders, and drip marketing to name a few.



Email Drip campaigns are a series of marketing emails designed to capture and inform the desired audience. The actions someone performs on a site triggers the autoresponder. The autoresponder sends out specific emails in relation to the action – for example if a client makes a purchase or signs up for a service.



When Should you use a Drip campaign?



For many reasons you can use an email drip campaign, however, you should only engage people on your email list to accomplish a goal. Look at your business and figure out where an email drip might benefit you. Here is a list of email drips you could implement today:



Newsletter subscription

Client onboarding

Welcome emails

Engaging leads

Shopping cart abandonment

Sales

Product release



The idea of creating an email drip campaign can be seen as overwhelming, however with excellent planning and a clear goal you should be set to complete a successful campaign.



Here are a couple tips to keep in mind from CEO Ross Dunn:



1) Introduce the drip campaign on the first email in a sentence or short paragraph. This is where you will remind them they signed up. Then jump into the core content.

2) For all but the last email, you will want to provide a reminder/teaser about the next one to keep them opening and reading.

4) On the final email, finish up with links to further resources should they want to read more and provide a means for them to reach out to you.

