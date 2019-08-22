SEO 101 Episode 362: Google Sends Less Traffic from Searches, Multiple Mueller Files, and News on GMB Suspensions

Summary of SEO 101 Episode 362

John and Ross discuss a study that shows less traffic is clicking through to sites from search results. They also delve into more Google My Business issues and possible fixes, along with a multitude of Mueller files.

Important Links from SEO 101 Episode 362

Now, more than 50% of Google searches end without a click to other content, study finds – Search Engine Land

A recent study by Rand Fishkin’s SparkToro found that the majority of Google searches ended right on the SERP (meaning, without any click on an organic or paid search result).

Also, the study estimates that 94% of U.S. searches overall occur on Google properties like Images, Maps, and YouTube. This makes Google “a clear monopoly in search,” according to Fishkin.

“It (zero-click on SERPs) is really concerning to many business owners. I can only imagine how concerning it is to news organizations.” – Ross

Google Considers Notifying Webmasters For Featured Snippet Penalties – Search Engine Roundtable

Google currently doesn’t notify a website when removing its featured snippet from the SERP if it was found to be in violation of their policies. But the company is considering doing so, according to Danny Sullivan.

“It’s interesting that they are giving you notifications when you get schema penalties. Which, I think, are the (major reason) why you end up getting snippet penalties is because you’re abusing schema.” – John

Google Search Tests More Pagination Options: More Results, Infinite Scroll & More – Search Engine Roundtable

Google is doing more pagination tests for SERPs. These include showing the More Results button in desktop search results, infinite scroll, bigger fonts and snippet placement.

Local SEO News Segment (Weekly)

Google My Business Currently Unable To Transfer Reviews – Search Engine Roundtable

Google is currently unable to transfer Google My Business reviews from one listing to another. Examples of situations when you have to transfer GMB reviews include moving the business to a new location, merging of two companies, or making a new listing for an old business.

“This is dramatic. Reviews have so much impact on whether or not a business gets traffic. The fact that they (Google) can’t do this…is going to hurt a lot of companies.” – Ross

How to find out why your site was suspended – Local Search Forum

Local search expert Joy Hawkins advises to take photos of your location and even some video and publish it to the Community Forum at Google My Business Help.

“Google won’t tell you what guidelines you’re violating but if you do what I suggested, one of the GMB Product Experts can likely tell you why you’re not getting anywhere.” – Joy Hawkins

The Mueller Files

Our weekly section of commentary from Google’s John Mueller.

Google doesn’t pass PageRank on nofollow links. Here’s why you still see them in GSC – Search Engine Land

John Mueller says you will still see the nofollow links in your Google Search Console Link Report, but these links do not pass PageRank.

Google is aware of sites hosted on another’s subdomain – Search Engine Land

Google said renting out subdomains to host content of third party sites is not against its guidelines. However, as the practice has grown, Google is looking to improve its ways of handling such content.

John Mueller said Google looks at the quality of the website overall. This means low quality content in your primary domain or subdomains could pull your site down.

Google Suggests That The Average Googler Isn’t Interested In SEO – Search Engine Roundtable

“You’re over-estimating the interest of average Googlers in SEO. There’s a lot that needs to be done at a company like Google.” – John Mueller

You Can Remove Links From Your Disavow File & Those Links Count Again – Search Engine Roundtable

John said if you remove links from your disavow file and upload them again, then those links will no longer be disavowed. Yet, it’s not certain how long the change will take effect.

Amazon Alexa Rank Does Not Impact Google Search – Search Engine Roundtable

John was asked by a Twitter user if Amazon’s Alexa rank feature impacts search/ranking in Google Search or Google News for the publishers.



His short and clear answer was, “No.”

