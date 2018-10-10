Why Should You Blog?

A blog is a very useful tool to have on your website. Blogs are platforms where you can highlight views, ideas and talk to your audience. Blogs don’t always have to be about business. The three most common reasons for having a blog is to talk about passion projects, talk about your entrepreneurial ideas, or share your expert advice. If you don’t already have a blog consider the idea as it can help SEO. Here are a couple other reasons why you should start writing.

1- Connect Your Tribes

The audience you attract through blogging doesn’t have to be your typical audience – It is a way to build new connections and even a community. Remember a website is only as successful as the audience who supports it. One point to remember is that communities/tribes are no longer local but global

2- Amplify Your Humanity

People build relationships with people, not service offerings. Blogs have the ability to amplify your personality in tune with technology. With more than a billion people using the internet every day let everyone get to know you!

3- Increase Traffic

A blog acts as a second draw to your website because new content is posted there. Constantly creating new content for your blog will result in growth. Remember result takes time but it will happen and your efforts will see an ROI.

4- Give Yourself A Voice

Writing great articles about a particular topic can establish you as an industry leader. When writing, choose industry-specific topics that will showcase your knowledge and expertise. Your audience will begin to know you for that reason and momentum will build. In all, this contributes to self-promotion.