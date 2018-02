SEO Audits & SEO Hijacking | Ep 315

John and Ross welcome fellow SEO veterans Doc Sheldon and David Harry on the show to discuss a frighteningly impressive website hack that is designed to hijack SEO results. The discussion moves into other interesting findings in SEO audits, improving page speed, and more.

This Feb 12, 2018 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

