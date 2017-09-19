Do XML Sitemaps Need to Load Fast?

Today on SEO 101 the guys talk about Google beating Amazon for product-search reach, but rivaling sees greater loyalty. Google sends “violating ad experiences” violation notices to site owners. They also discuss Google’s push for SSL, and Changing “Date Published” does not trick Google into thinking an article is new. Do Your XML Sitemaps Need To Load Fast? They touch on that as well as No “Top 3 Ranking Signals” all today on SEO 101.

This September 19, 2017 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

