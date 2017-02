Year in Search 2016 | SEO 101

Starting in the New Year, we learn about how John’s work setup is evolving into a new team increasing SEO team by close to 500%. Plus Google Blog highlights The Year in Search 2016, and Google teams with Gupshup to develop voice-activated Actions for Google Home.

