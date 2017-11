Mountains of Google News from State of Search

The recent State of Search conference provided a cornucopia of sound bytes from Gary Illyes covered on this episode. Also, a possible example of the dangers of bragging about a top ranking on Google and questions from the Community.

This October 16, 2017 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

Tune in to SEO 101 LIVE every Wednesday at 2pm PST / 4pm EST on WebmasterRadio.fm