Google Now Showing When Submitted Hours Don’t Match

Today on SEO 101 the guys talk about a plethora of different topics from good to noindex. Google Flags User Submitted Store Hours in Local Knowledge Panel. Google is now showing when a user submits hours that don’t match the hours either Google has added or that the business has submitted, and flags them clearly as being different hours that someone has submitted. Google began rolling out a job search feature in Google Search. Shortly after, they announced the job posting schema which was being tested for some time. In short, this feature allows you to search Google for jobs or specific types of jobs or location of jobs and get job listings directly in the search results. Also Columnist Eric Enge summarizes a session from the recent SMX Advanced conference on Accelerated Mobile Pages. Plus your Questions, all today on SEO 101.

This July 17, 2017 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

Tune in to SEO 101 LIVE every Wednesday at 2pm PST / 4pm EST on WebmasterRadio.fm