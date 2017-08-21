Google My Business Expanding Optional URLs | SEO 101

Today on SEO 101 the guys discuss an array of different topics straddling SEO. They speak on Google Keyword Planner Showing “Okay Google” Keyword Ideas, and google my business expanding optional URL’s. As well as asking the question When Do Expired Redirects Stop Passing Signals With Google? Google’s John Mueller was asked how Google handles a page that you applied a canonical to but also has a noindex on it. Does that page pass the noindex. You can see how the question kind of caused a lot of confusion. The short answer is that Google in practice generally just assumes in these cases the canonical is a mistake and ignore it. How do you navigate that confusion, or how do you prevent it. All today on SEO 101.

This August 21, 2017 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

