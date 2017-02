How to Develop a New SEO Friendly Website | SEO 101

Yahoo out, Altaba in, and the mobile interstitial penalty is rolling out. The bulk of the show, however, is focused on some key steps to creating a site that is ready for SEO.

This January 12, 2017 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

Tune in to SEO 101 LIVE every Wednesday at 2pm PST / 4pm EST on Cranberry.fm