Warnings for Google My Business & AMP Users – Episode 269

Hacking and phishing took an abnormally significant portion of this show. In addition, John & Ross discussed SEO budgets, determining SEO value, and a couple of great questions from the SEO 101 community.

This October 27 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

Tune in to SEO 101 LIVE every Wednesday at 2pm PST / 4pm EST on Cranberry.fm