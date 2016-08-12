Victoria’s First Ever Search Engine Marketing Summit

On October 4th, 2016, I will be speaking at Victoria’s first annual search engine marketing summit along with four other great speakers and I would love it if you would join us; tickets are available at an early bird offer of just $99 until Sept 1st! The Victoria SEM Summit is a full day of instruction and it includes my session on “How to Rise to the Top in Local Search”; covering the in’s and out’s of being found in localized search on Google.

My presentation includes:

How to ensure your site is optimized so that when Google reviews it, it is obvious it is a local business, The outside signals your business needs to build authority with Google, A discussion around the tips and tricks used to compete in a truly competitive local marketplace.

The Summit also covers the following topics:

An Intro to SEO, SEM and Internet Marketing

Increase Conversions and Rankings with User Experience

Top Tips for Getting the Most from your AdWords Account

Are You Ready for Online Advertising?

Here is an intro video of my presentation.

What follows is the official press release:

Learn from some of the industry’s leading talented marketing professionals at SEM Summit on October 4, 2016 at Fort Tectoria in downtown Victoria. Begin your day with “An Intro to SEO, SEM and Internet Marketing” to get you up to speed followed by two in-depth SEO sessions on “How to Rise to the Top in Local Search” and “Increase Conversions and Rankings with User Experience”. Enjoy a sponsored lunch break and time to socialize with fellow business owners and tech teams and spend your afternoon learning Online Advertising in two sessions covering the “Top Tips for Getting the Most from your AdWords Account” as well as a session that asks “Are You Ready for Online Advertising?” built to help you get started right and get the most out of your Online Advertising. End your day of learning with a cocktail reception at a local pub and get a chance to chat more with your fellow attendees as well as the speakers.

Tickets may be purchased at www.semsummit.ca