News on Mobile vs Desktop Index, Hidden Content, Ranking Factors – Episode 270

In the 270th Episode of SEO 101, Ross Dunn and John Carcutt discuss Google’s mobile-first focus and announcements to that effect led many to believe the indexes would be split but, the latest news seems to discount that. John and Ross discuss the potential accuracy of the news, along with similar discussions around hidden content. They also discuss the latest on Google’s Possum Update, the “200” ranking factors, and an SEO Firm that was slapped hard by Google.

This November 10 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

Tune in to SEO 101 LIVE every Wednesday at 2pm PST / 4pm EST on Cranberry.fm