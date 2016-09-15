Local SEO Updates, 111 Degrees, and More Keyword Planner News – Episode 266

Though the insights haven’t begun to solidify, the Mozcast showed a startling 111 degrees today and that prefaced a show of many thoughts on Google’s local footprint and their efforts to improve it as of late. We include news of even more Google My Business updates and some tips on how to leverage local with images.

This September 15th SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save). You can also find all past shows on iTunes.

