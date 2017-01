Keyword Planner Throttles Low Spenders, AMP, and Mobile-Friendly News as well as Questions Answered from the Community – Episode 265

Ross and his guest co-host Scott Van Achte discuss Google’s throttling of keyword planner data for low-paying advertisers, HireMoz.com, dropping the “mobile-friendly” in search results, AMP for e-commerce, a few questions from our community, and much more.

This August 25th SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save). You can also find all past shows on iTunes.

Tune in to SEO 101 LIVE every Wednesday at 2pm PST / 4pm EST on Cranberry.fm