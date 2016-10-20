Illyes & Mueller Files and Google Updates – Episode 268

Listeners know we have had the Mueller Files for a while now, well… it’s time for the Illyes Files to make its presence known. This is because Gary Illyes of Google was the bearer of a ton of news at this year’s PubCon. That news includes Google Search Switching to Mobile First Index from Desktop Index, Machine Learning Will Never Take Over the Whole Search Algorithm and more.

