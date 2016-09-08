Google’s Algorithm Updates Hits Organic and Local with a Bodycount – Episode 265

Ross and John review the latest Google updates to organic and local search results with an emphasis on local. They discuss the addition of critic reviews to local results, a pending (LOL!) Penguin Update, experiments in the local search results, and much more, including a question from our community.

This September 8th SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save). You can also find all past shows on iTunes.

Tune in to SEO 101 LIVE every Wednesday at 2pm PST / 4pm EST on Cranberry.fm