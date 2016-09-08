Google’s Algorithm Updates Hits Organic and Local with a Bodycount – Episode 265

Ross and John review the latest Google updates to organic and local search results with an emphasis on local. They discuss the addition of critic reviews to local results, a pending (LOL!) Penguin Update, experiments in the local search results, and much more, including a question from our community.
