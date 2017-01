Google Penguin 4.0, Google My Business – Episode 267

No Changes Needed in Tactics Due to Google Penguin 4.0, plus Google’s Gary Illyes said on my public Facebook post that the new Penguin algorithm “managed to devalue spam instead of demoting.

Also, Ross and John discuss a Google AMP Bug, Google My Business API and answer listener questions.

