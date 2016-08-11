Google Keyword Planner Restrictions Come Back and a Healthy Dose of Local SEO News Episode 264

Google’s bogus “accidental” blocking of the keyword planner to those without Adwords campaigns has come back in a new form – restricted results without a campaign. Also, Google My Business updates its analytics, AMP works its way into organic results, and a local SEO survey outlines a clear paradox in the assumptions of SMBs.

This August 11th SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save). You can also find all past shows on iTunes.

