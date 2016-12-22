Which Content Nets Social Traffic & Links – Episode 272

In this 272nd episode of SEO 101, Ross & John discuss a BuzzSumo study on content and SEO that reveals that 50% of content gets less than 8 shares (across all social),75% of content generates ZERO links. John and Ross discuss how few links make a large difference in some very high volume terms. Quality links are still the key, widespread link building techniques can rarely create the quality links needed to see these types of results. Listen as they break down the Stone Temple Study and the Google AMP Case Study.

This December 22 SEO 101 podcast is available now: listen or Download (right click and save).

