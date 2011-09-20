Call from Windows Service Center – A Scam

I don’t usually write about scams, but had a fun phone call this morning and thought I would just put out a warning for the 1 or 2 readers out there who may fall victim to such a scam.
I got a phone call from an unknown-name, unknown number. Well, actually my wife answered the call, and when I overheard the conversation I quickly asked for the phone before she hung up – I knew immediately what the call was about and I wanted to have some fun.
The caller starts off by identifying himself as working for Microsoft, and that the reason he is calling is that he wants to protect my computer from viruses. You see, apparently my computer has been sending him error messages, kind of an SOS message, and his job is to respond to these messages and help fix the problem. Its awfully nice of Microsoft to be looking out for me like this without having to even ask.
He asks me a bunch of questions, and asks me to click on things, and explore areas of my computer. I pretend to do what he is asking and make up some answers (meanwhile i have actually walked out to my backyard and am soaking up some sun). He asks me what version of windows I am using, I, not wanting to tell him anything about me that he doesn’t already know, that If he is with Microsoft, and my computer has been sending him errors, he should know this. He rambles on about IP’s or some other garbage, then moves on. I interrupt him, telling him someone is at the door and I put him on hold. I go for a pee, get a glass of water, and chat with my wife for a moment. I come back to the call and give him some long winded story about a vacuum salesman at my door and how I don’t need a vacuum as I have all hardwood floors etc etc. We eventually get back to this great customer service from “Microsoft.”
I am now back at my computer and he eventually he tells me to go to AMMYY.com (I didn’t want to get trapped, so I took a look at Google’s cached version of the page later). (UPDATE: AMMYY is a legit company. Please see note about them at the bottom of this post). He wants me to install some remote access software – that sounds like a great idea, I am sure I can trust this stranger. He asks me to click on the download button, so I pretend to do that, and he asks me what options I have. I tell him I have two options:
1.) Install Software & Get Scammed
2.) Hang up
He then goes on to explain how this is not a scam, so I replied with EXACTLY how his scam works and he still denied it! I then ranted on how he should get a real job at McDonalds or something (but in a much more ‘colorful’ way). He said, thank you sir, started to go on again about how it was not a scam, and that is when I hung up. I have things to do you know.
So here is how this scam generally works:
- They call stating they are from Microsoft, IBM, Google, or some other big name
- They tell you that your computer has been sending them error messages informing them you have a virus. They may use words like “Service ID, Service Code”, etc.
- They get you to instal remote access software
- They then install a Trojan on your machine right before your very eyes!
- Next they tell you that it will only cost $X (I have heard anywhere from $20 to $200 per year) for their worry free service
- Now if you continue to pay them every year, you will have no problems life will go on as normal (except they may be recording every keystroke you take)
- The minute you stop, they release the Trojan and the poop hits the fan as your computer does things you don’t want it to do
- You contact them and start paying again, and they make the problem they created go away
- This cycle continues until well after you are dead (or pay a real computer tech to fix the problem)
So now you have been warned. If someone calls you claiming to be from anywhere and wants you to do anything, don’t do it, hang up and report it to your local police. I called the local RCMP and they informed me they have been getting hundreds of calls, but it sounds like most are just reporting it, not actually calls from people who have fallen victim.
UPDATE: FEBRUARY 14, 2013
Note about AMMYY.com
I was not sure if this remote access software was legit, or if it created by the scammers. But it appears now that AMMYY is an entirely legitimate company and is in fact a victim of these “call centre” scammers. AMMYY put up an official warning on their website warning people NOT to install their software if asked by someone they do not personally know. You can read their warning here: <a href=”http://www.ammyy.com/en/admin_mu.html” target=”_blank”>AMMYY Warning</a>
Thanks to Daniel who pointed this out in his comment earlier today.
i agree with you Scott. they’re pretty funny. they tell you a lot of things, make you believe them like you’re some kind of an illiterate. a total waste of time! if you go over the reports posted at http://www.callercenter.com, you’d find a lot more funny stories on how these fraudsters got busted over the phone!
i just had a phone call from the same place it sounded exactly like yours.
they call almost everyday, i loved what you did so simple.. but i don’t normally have that kinda time, i have don’t all sorts of things when speaking to them, told the i didn’t speak English ( in plain English)
told them i would turn on my computer and left the phone there and they eventually hung up,
today i was so angry i just blew into the speaker…
next time they call ill do what you did, and find out what website they belong to and report it
thanks, and your exprience made me laugh!
OK- these guys have been calling me. At first I told them not to call back, but I don’t think that works because they are all obviously private contractors probably working the scheme widespread (obvious from the number of phone number given). Caller ID just shows it as 121210 or 1 or something… Anyway, they kept calling, so I got clever with them too, and kept them spinning for a long time. Now when they call and I tell them not to call me they get very rude and obscene. It’s like having a prank caller who has my number stalking me. Time before last when I asked the guy if he could please tell me how he could save my soul he told me to take my computer and shove it up my a**. Next time (same voice) as soon as I told him to go away, he told me to go f*** myself. So, I guess I just have to live with the fact that I have a stalker out there. And they will not pay attention to any do not call list because they’ve made themselves untraceable. Wish I could find them and insert a DOS virus on their computers. Turnabout is fair play. Perhaps we should turn these guys over to Anonymous…they do vigilante justice, don’t they?
Side note- at about the same time (and I have never given them access) I started receiving calls from credit card companies saying they had people applying for credit cards in my name- also from a number that the companies identified as not belonging to them. So, I have put those companies on notice, filed with the FTC for a fraud complaint, my local police and put a fraud alert in place with Equifax, Trans Union and Experian. Hope that works.
They got me it cost me $5300 they took off my credit card account I would like to get a hold of them I would take it out of there hide if there hide is worth anything. I need to know what to do.
I forgot to say I have names and phone numbers
It is 2016 and still get frequent calls from these morons. When i have time, nothing else to do, I waste some time with them I will act really afraid and beg for their help, then act too stupid to understand their directions, sometimes say, let’s cut to the chase, I don’t have much time, why don’t I just give you all of my banking cards and credit info up front so we both don’t waste time, or I get a real quick hangup if I ask what country they are calling from…..SHAME ON THOSE ASS HOLES….WATER BOARDING not enough punishment, would love to beat the crap out of each and every one of them
And they’re still doing this…. 4 calls in 4 hrs today. First and 2nd I told them they woke me and I don’t have a windows pc, 3rd i told them it’s against the law to do this if you’re on the DNC list and that I was sick and they kept waking me up, and finally a 4th where I asked if they were a charity and informed them if they weren’t they were harassing me and could face charges. Did get a laugh when the guy stammered and stuttered and had to admit he wasn’t a charity before he hung up. Bear in mind they were from different people (one was a female) all with the same foreign accent. There has gotta be a way to stop this!!! I actually feel worse now than when I originally tried to go to bed to sleep off this bug that’s going around.
Oh boy, just got off the phone with these guys, but I had a totally different experience. When I said that he was talking to an IT Pro he proceeded to call me a liar and I called him on the scam and then he got colorful. I hung up on him and sure enough he calls me back. I was able to put a trace, but the number on the phone was private. He called me 5 times, on one,the number +190 500 009 8315 came up on my caller ID. When I did answer and speak he was full of colorful language. Needless to say I didn’t fall for this…I knew it was a scam from the minute he said Microsoft and YouTube.
They left me their number. I told them that I would have to have my husband call them back as it was his computer and I didn’t have the authority to download anything on to it. I tried calling their number back, and got through to a second fellow with an Indian accent who answered with “hello?”. I asked if it was the Windows Service Centre, and he replied with yes.
201-338-6142. Feel free to call them.
AMMYY is a legit company. I have used it for several vendors to remote access some of our software.
This sort of scam will only continue, laughing…. but many will buy into it without knowing the truth.
Just got this call! Indian accent & all! When I asked questions, he got huffy & then hung up!
Beware!
I just got a call from Windows. It was a lady this time and there was heaps of laughing in the background before she started speaking. I immediately said I do not discuss my computer over the phone, to which she replied, “Can we come to your home then?” The Nerve! Needless to say, I hung up in her.
Theese people keep calling me…. they don’t listen to me when I tell them I’m not intressted. I have tried being polite, rude,obnoxious and down right mean!!!
they have been harassing me for almost a year now. How do I get them to stop calling Me? I’m getting very frustrated with them!!!
I had the call yesterday from them and I fell for it and actually gave them access to my computer and there they were scrolling around on my computer right to my IP address, needless to say this has caused me alot of grief and I don’t think it’s a laughing matter. These people are not doing this for fun, they are out to steal people’s identity and money. I reported it to the local TV station and police so more people won’t fall prey like I did.
Hey I too got the same call from a man named peter joseph and his contact number is 8057441956 from windows service center and his boss name is robert james and he has licence to access anyone’s computer and his license number is rjc65056 and he is from california.
But This is a scam and fraud…Guys be very careful…tell you children also about this.
Been getting the same calls. Knew they were bogus from the start, but have been having fun with them every time. Today I asked for their number so I could call them back – 213-457-3771. They answered with just “Hello” – not very business-like or professional – the first 2 time the person on the other end could not hear me. Then the “supervisor” called me back – Brett. I strongly suggested they remove my number from their list or I would be reporting this to the police.
We will see how effective this is. Probably no more so than it has been with “This is Rachael from Credit Card Services …”
Same Scam. Indian, from the Windows Service Center, receiving error messages from my computer. asked me to turn on computer, follow sequence of key strokes. I pretended to do as requested, while continuing to work on a history paper.
caller ID – COMPUTER HELP 402.872.9195 – asked where he was calling from – “Boston”. possibly Boston, Nebraska :>)
I warned rest of family… be aware.
Just got the same thing – too bad – she sounded honest – and, frankly, because she had an accent I wanted to trust her – but it was clearly a scam – and the windows service center should be ashamed of themselves. I know some senior citizen is getting ripped off by them right now – capital punishment for them – !
I just got scamed for 1500.00 this week from the windows service center. I went to the bank and got my money befor they did. I always asked myself how could this happen, but now i can understand they were so good.
I am so sorry to hear that Liz, I hope others managed to see this article before the scam got them.
Just got off the phone with these A**holes. I knew it was a scam, but asked questions until foreign accented “Jack Wilson” from the “Windows Service Center” in “Guelph Ont” got tired of answering me. My call display shows 510-943-3040, and he gave me No of 1-800-346-7766. The fact that they can continue to do this with apparent impunity really disturbs me. Everyone in the legitimate business of providing these people with access owe all of us some major coordinated action to shut them down. Mark me down as a willing court witness. We all pay our service providers a pile of money and they could use some of it to clean this up.
Amen Herb! It is incredibly incompetent of our government to allow this to continue unabated.
I talked to one of these guys……went through the process of gaining access to a computer, but ended the conversation when money was asked for to fix errors. Got another call a few weeks later and got extremely angry with the guy this time and could not beleive the words the came out of the Indian guys mouth…..he said he would violate my daughter and mother….I called him every swear word in the book and he just kept shooting the same evil verbage back. I also said I would report him to the FBI and he just laughed and continued spewing hate. Whatever country they’re from, these guys are scum at the lowest level.
Wow, thank you. I got a call but had an apointment so i told him to call me back later Cause I thought it would help, thanks to you i know now what to Do. Nice xD
I just heard from them in Ohio. I talked to them for the longest time. The english was very broken. I apologized that their accent was very heavy and asked for another person. The supervisor came. The whole time, they tried to get me to RUN a program that would give them remote access. I pulled up a YouTube video while talking to them and watched how they do it. So I kept telling them that it “looks like my security system warns against it. I see an alert saying running this program could allow a 3rd party remote access.” The supervisor kept telling me he would connect me to their technician. Yet he didn’t. I asked what the technician’s name is. after a long pause… ‘MARK HAMMIL’ ha! No lie. I asked if they could please connect me to Mark Hammil before I click on the okay button. The guys said yes, but after I clicked okay and got to the place i was supposed to be. mark hammil is very busy and he cannot take my call until the supervisor shows me what to do. He insisted my computer virus problems were serious and my Microsoft software is sending out things that are very bad. Really? So my computer is causing a virus for other people? yep. I kept asking to speak with Mark Hammil. Nope. The supervisor started yelling at me saying that he would not allow me to speak to Mark Hammil until i pressed OKAY. Went around and round for 5 more minutes. He threatened to hang up the phone and I would never speak to Mark Hammil ever, if I didn’t press OKAY. I was tickled pink by his threat. He was angry and after the 3rd time he threatened to hang up… he did. I told him to have Mark Hammil call me back. LOL.
Oh hell that was beautiful! Nice work Bakita!! Loved it 🙂
The best way to shut them down is to get the word out to a wider group of readers – perhaps to Red Tape at nbcnews.com etc – it is just such a sham –
Simon
Received the same phone call/scam– Indian accent on the other end of the line. Windows service center. “where are you located, India?” “No, Brooklyn, NY”. No caller id . “Anonymous”. But then he gave me a phone number–… Very sincere sounding. etc..
Appreciate seeing all the comments above.
Amnon – glad you didn’t fall for it – Shabbat Shalom!
Ammyy have since put up warnings around their front page, warning people of the scams that are happening and telling them not to install it if anyone they don’t know personally asks them to. I guess that’s all they can do to protect their reputation. The scammers will probably just switch to the next tool, or host a copy themselves, though.
Just got this call, on a saturday morning, 08:50am.
“This is Microsoft service center. Your ordinator (computer: funny… ordinateur is the french word for it and I live in a french speaking area!) is under threat from a virus. Let us help you with this! What is the version of your Windows software?”
“I am running Ubuntu Linux 12.04…”
Click.
I just got a call I know microsoft is not so nice to give free service call, that crazy. When she could not tell me which windows system sent the error I know it was a scam. the number that called me was from Auburn, WA 253-802-03308
Got the same type of call from a Mike Willy with s strong indian accent. He wanted me to start the procedure by typing CTRL+Windows + R but I told him that if his procedure was guiding me to give him access to my computer I will never do that to anyone in the whole world. so he hanged up.
If you want to hear something really funning they ring my mum regularly and she doesn’t have a computer so she tells them i have a fancy fridge could that be sending you error messages. If they are persistent enough and don’t understand English well the call can go on for half an hour with her babbling away about the microwave, oven and washing machine.
Love that!!! I no longer have computer access at home. They continue to call. Time permitting I “SCAM” them with a whole lot of confusing nonsense. hahaha
they were good technically, they solved all my problems of my computer without taking any money which is very good from my point of view.
At this time it seems like Drupal is the preferred blogging platform available right now.
(from what I’ve read) Is that what you are using on your blog?
I just got a call and asked for a call back number and was given 405-515-7557, I get calls from these people every couple of days and sometimes I just like to have fun with them and other times I just tell tham that they are hackers and they are not getting near my computer. They always deniy it. Once I asked to speak to someone in the USA and the guy said he was in Dallas Texas, however the number was clearly a Canadian area code, how dumb do they think we are?
I just got a call today from the so called Microsoft Service Center saying my computer somehow notified them and I would lose my computer if I didn’t go to fastsupport.com and enter my name and a support key provided by them. This guy had an Indian accent and got very irate when I questioned his motives. He then told me that he could prove that this wasn’t a scam and that he could identify my computer. He told me to open a command prompt and type assoc and he was able to give me the numbers that displayed on the 3rd line from the bottom. He was able to read these numbers back to me ZFSendToTarget=CLSID{888DCA60-FC0A-11CF-8F0F-00C04FD7D062} and they did match my computer. However this number is the same on all computers. Don’t be fooled – hang up on these rude, overbearing, and dishonest so and so’s.
I got two calls from this bunch today. They didn’t get any access from me, but one of them did get a whistle blown into his ear.
As of July 8, 2013 these jerks were still at it with the exact same lines and attitudes. I told the scammer to get lost which he did only after calling back 3 times in succession demanding I turn on my computer, “this is serious”, and he will help me.
My caller ID read Food Bank NYC and when I dialed it, an asian accented voice answered saying “Helloooo, welcome to MoviePhone” and began shouting out a sales pitch for something in ineligible English.
P.S. My seriously diseased computer is working just fine
Ah, unfortunately my Dad was called yesterday by these jokers. Mom called me in tears so I drove over and Dad was still talking with these jerks. I took the phone and asked where are you calling from. He initially said Pakistan then later said LA. Very telling. The number was an LA number 323-522-5366 so please feel free to call. Anyway, I disconnected the LAN cable from his computer and the guy started getting anxious and we exchanged some “colorful” language. 🙂 // Fortunately, Dad did not pay anything or give any credit card numbers out. Nothing on his computer to cause alarm however, we will be scrubbing it. Dad is 82 and actually very intelligent ( Bell Labs / ATT ) however, the elderly become targets by these scammers and can easily let their guard down. I had some fun with them this morning. I called the 323-522-5366 number and hung up first. Received callbacks from 416-364-1111, 416-361-1111 both of which are not valid when I called them back. Then I called again, hung up and received a call back from 661-748-0240 with ID skype user. So I could not resist. I answered. Heavy accented person, I told him my name was Ramesh Gupta and was trying to find out some information. Tried to get their web site which he said something but I could not understand all the letters he was saying. Then I asked for his address and he gave me 30 N, Los Angeles, 900012, he asked was I a client and I said no I was just getting information for the police. He hung up. 🙂 Call the number and turn the tables on them.
same here. just received the same call and the person wanted me to type in download.download.download.ammyy.com.
also and unlisted number. I hung up twice and he kept calling!
they just call my house window service center I told them to stop calling my house she said my computer was going to crash in two hours 8/20/13
They are back! Toronto 416-364-1111. With the same song.
Can you Please ask the news services to carry this story?
I just received a call on my house phone from “windows service center” that my computer was sending out error messages to their windows server. A guy with a strong Indian/Pakistani type accent (and a first name “Jack”- likely made up)tried to get me to type eventvwr into the windows “run” box to show me all the errors my computer had. I wouldn’t do it, said I’d need to verify via phone that they were legit….he asked if I had a cell phone, told him I did, but that I wouldn’t call on the cell phone. The number he gave me for his “windows service center” was 1-832-426-2444. Just for fun I called the number and no one answers. This guy was emphatic, and rather convincing in his delivery that there was no way he could obtain access to my pc from typing in the code he gave me…..but in this day and age you cant trust stuff like this, and since when does Microsoft call you unsolicited on your phone.
Who told that they are scammers…they are very good and very helpful..they can not do anything wrong …..My PC is very fast now..
Today, a “representative” from this company – Indian guy calling himself “Kenneth Jones” (at least it wasn’t Peggy) – warned me that corrupted files were being downloaded from my computer and they are receiving error alerts on their server. He told me to simultaneously hit the Windows icon on the lower left of my keyboard along with the letter R. I didn’t but pretended like I did. Then he told me to enter “eventvwr” and click OK. I wanted to continue listening to his scam but when he asked me what was on my screen, I told him I want his number and I don’t feel comfortable with that. He gave me the number (832-426-2444) and his (phony)name and I hung up.
With all the scams, and warnings, available just about everywhere, I wish folks would not even entertain such calls. And we need to be warning our elderly loved ones of such scams. Never, ever, ever give out personal information, credit card information, bank information, etc. to ANYONE on the phone. Never.
got that same call from them today. I asked some basic questions like “who pays you?” they told me Microsoft. told him i wanted to call him back. he refused saying the system would not be able to retrieve my history if i called them…and that he’d call back. Had an answer for most skeptical questions…but obviously a scam.
broken english, indian accent, huge echo…but they were “calling from LA”….very determined guys….and indians are usually straight up….sad that they’re so crooked in this case.
Good day Thanks for the info, but i was taken for a dope yesterday and this morning i wanted to contact the scammers but no luck…yes i’m a lot poorer pensioner in South Africa. Is there anybody for hire out there who can take them out legally or…..! I feel like a huge D*** for listening to that lady and she was sooo sincere…Yes be careful they are really bad news. SOMEBODY PLS DO SOMETHING TO THOSE F****.
Hope this helps me feel better…
This is the second time a man with an Indian accent, called from Windows Service Central saying he was receiving error reports from my computer. I said I didn’t own the computer but would take a message this time and call back. The name he gave was Steve ? Broad , 1 800 805 -0762. And insisted I call back soon or would lose windows.
Checked Windows site and they say they do not make unsolicited phone calls.
They even found an island in the English Channel, Indian speaker from Brooklyn who did actually give a Brooklyn number 347-117-4315 which is not registered to Windows Service Center…what a surprise. He spoke for sometime about Windows but did not seem to understand that being 100% Mac in our home etc it was a trifle irrelevant. Seemed to have a script from which he was unable, unprepared or simply incapable of deviating from…sad individual but I guess some folk pay him money.
Got this call twice today. Comes up as a unknown number. I knew right away it was a scam. This just proved it. Be careful.
Just got the call and never before got one.
Justin purchased a dell w/ windows8 installed.
Caller said they were Windows Security and that I have a strong risk of something or another.
Wanted me to hit control and windows key.
Gave me a call back of877-502-3467
What tipped me is he was asking for my wife using her maiden name.
He couldn’t give me my name or any of my windows security info.
That was enough- he said he would lock me out of my computed if I didn’t call him back.
I haven’t started it back up since….2 hrs ago- using my iPad ton write this.
Will go on once I talk to MS/ Windows real people
Good luck out there folks
They’re still at it.
Overseas this time (Europe/Belgium). Couldnt be bothered to give that Indian accented person anymore than five seconds. Caller ID was from Brussels area, kinda wonder how they do that, I suspect Skype call out or something like that ?
Just got a call from these people…Phone number given is in Brooklyn, NY. 347-480-2300. Had some fun, got tired of his games, called the number on my cell phone and let the two men from the same company yell at each other…than hung up.
I have been reviving such prank calls in my mobile since past 6 months .don’t know from where they got my number.Today it was probably 5th one and the heights when he said he is receiving error messages when I had formatted my laptop 2 days bk.I warned them not to call else i will intimate to the cop..Even after formatting my laptop 2 days bk he is saying he is getting some mallacious error messages in his web service center. Don’t know how to talk even.just crap person with crap mind.The number was 4256689652 ( Kirkland,WA).Be aware.don’t allow them to know anything about ur laptop.
I toyed with one of these guys who called himself Adam. I made him repeat himself a lot of times. I offered him a credit card number to pay for the service, and then told him to take the numbers from the CC and apply each to the letters on the numbers on his phone(ie 2 is A,B,C – 3 is D,E,F etc). It spelled out for him where he could go. I then asked him if his parents were proud of him and his career choice.
This JUST happened to me. I refused to give any info and kept asking for a number to call them back on (while I quickly did a search on windows service center and saw all of the warnings), they kept getting their next “supervisor”. After the third supervisor told me he couldn’t give me a number, I asked how he got this number. He said that when I bought the computer I registered it with this address and phone number. BUSTED! I bought this last year, and have moved three times since then. I told him I wasn’t giving him any information and told him to never call here again or I would hunt them down and turn them in to the police. Now I wish I had kept them going and gotten on my cell phone and called the cops, maybe they would have put a trace on the call.
I’ve gotten calls from these people (always a different caller ID) about 7 or 8 times now. They keep explaining to me that my computer is sending out Windows errors and they are from Microsoft to help.
When I tell them I am deeply concerned that my Mac is sending them Windows errors, it’s delightful to hear them flounder around, usually falling back on the “Internet Server” thing – which, when I explain is obviously a problem with my internet provider, not my Mac, would they like the number of my provider? they really tie themselves up in pretzels.
I just got a call from caller ID us cellular 207-598-4867 saying they were windows service center saying my computer was sending them messages of unwanted malware. He wanted me to turn on my computer. His call back number is 1-952-467-6389. I hung up.
Are these people legit?
they must be getting used to being told where to go, my reply to Mary this morning, of ”you are full of ‘shhh you know what’ ” was very quickly followed by same to you and she hung up I don’t mind except it is such a waste of time, I would ignore the out of area calls or withheld number calls if it wasn’t for relations overseas so I’m afraid they usually get told to go forth and multiply.
Just got a call from Ryan Harrison 214-272-0277, Name Unavailable id, represented himself as Windows Target Center. He said that my computer had been hacked several times. I said I would call him back, but he said he would call back in 10 minutes….10 minutes later another long distance number “name unavailable” id again, so probably him calling back. Didn’t answer and didn’t call, but called my Support Buddy, paid for service, to speak to a technician and let them check my computer for any problems. They did and no hacking was detected. I hate these scams and wish someone would shut them down. Thanks for writing this article. Very entertaining and informative.
well i just got my phone call from Adam. call came in from 205-280-0212. Isn’t that Alabama? He had a thick mid eastern accent. I just kept putting him off and told him to call me back because i knew I needed to look this up. It sounded like a scam from the minute I picked up the phone. Thank God I googled this mess before giving them any information. Where do they get all the Microsoft licensing information? I asked him why he was getting the error messages instead of me and he gave me some bs about it running in the background. folks are a trip. Scary part is he knew my name, phone number and address!
Well if anyone gets a call of this nature just ignore it, Keep the caller on long enough to record the phone number and try to get a name…eventhough it will probably be fake. My next step is to report it to the authorities and see where they take it.
I have been receiving these calls for months now. I actually took the time today, to speak to the guy. I was curious as to how he KNEW my computer was having issues. He claims that he works for Windows Service Center and as you stated, they monitor computers through Microsoft, and mine was “sending errors.” I immediately asked how much this service would cost, as I Googled “Windows Service Center” and found another victim who stated they were ripped off $80. The man could not give me a price, as it would depend on the issue/problem, that they would have to diagnose before they could quote a price.
I then proceeded to ask, “why can’t you give me a price if you already know what the problem is, isn’t this why you’re calling, because you know my computer has a problem?” He rambled on with some excuse, as I came across this page. Needless to say, I didn’t proceed, but I have asked them numerous times to stop calling, yet they prevail!
Just got on of these calls. You could hear all the cross talk in the back ground, all heavily accented as was the caller. He started his spiel about my computer sending him messages. I simply told him he was full of @@@@ and hug up. I worked in the industry for 40 years and knew this was a scam from the minute I answered the phone. There was no caller ID at all.
I have just received the 2nd call this week. I have been working with Microsoft Windows/Office support for 2 days this week due to corrupted files programs failing.
They started off stating that they are from support and that I am downloading corrupted files to my computer. They want me at the computer…instructed me to hit ctrl key…then asked me what was next to it..I told him to tell me. Then I told him I had a call on the other line and that I need this number to call him back at support after I take the call/.
He provided me 952-467-6389 and then 952-467-6390. I googled it and came across your blog!!
Thank goodness!!
Glad I found this – just got a call from the people whose call back # is 214-272-0277. Told me the same – computer was sending malware messages or something. Didn’t trust it, hung up and called our IT dept. They checked my computer, nothing found, said 99% of calls from Microsoft or some kind of service center are scams. Then found this. Thanks!
Just got a call from 213 839-6802. Some guy who sounded Arab told me he was with Windows Service Center and my lap top was sending out error messages and directed me to a message center full of error messages. He then directed me to a web site where I was about to install software that would allow him to take control of my computer. Thank God a scam alert popped up, I told him I would call him back after I did a little research on Windows Service Center. Didn’t take long to find it was a scam, he’s been trying to call me back all morning. Don’t fall for this scam!
I usually don’t get these kind of calls. This was my first just a bit ago. I didn’t stay on the hook for very long to find out what company it was. Scammers anger me. So I gave him a colorful good-bye.
Well my situation is a little different. I received a call from Arrick Jones technical head of Windowsservice center. They claim they owe me money and are wanting to credit it to my Credit Card. The card number is no longer available and wants me to give him a new CC number. I have checked with Fraud at Capital One and they said this has to be a fraud and not to give them any information. Sure could use the $199. but not any problems that will follow so if they do owe me then they win by keeping the money and I will lose true but problems avoided.
I just received a call and got pretty much the same story as reported above. The number that showed up on my phone was 800-266-2266. When he told me about the messages that were being sent out from my personal computer, I asked him: which one? I have three. If he calls again I simply tell him I retired them all and bought a MAC–or something just to get him off my back.
Just received a phone call from “Sam” (someone from India?) from the number 214-272-0277. He said our company computer is in danger and something about a virus. I could barely understand him. I told him we were not interested and hung up. He immediately called me back yelling at me saying “why did you hang up on me!” He became nasty and I hung up on him again. I googled the telephone # and saw it was a scam. Jerks!
I’ve had at least ten of these calls over the past month or so. All of them were similar to those mentioned by the others here – they are “Mary” or “Bob” or whatever (always in an Indian or Pakistani accent), they’ve been receiving error messages from my computer…and that’s about as far as they get. Fortunately for me, I had read about this scam before the first call came in so I was aware of the game. Today I actually told “Mary” that the thing was a scam and that they were only interested in hacking into my passwords. Her reply was that if she wanted to do that, she wouldn’t need to contact me beforehand. I then indicated that I was notifying the police and not to call me again. As I am certain they are not based in the US, those threats are useless.
What I wish someone would do is invent some sort of reverse virus that we could send to these assholes that would totally shut them down. If I had that kind of knowledge, I’d do it myself. Since these people are obviously too stupid or lazy to get real jobs, I have no problem giving them no end of grief.
Thanks, got one of these calls. Got suspicious when he said that it was Microsoft calling to try to help me. Got more suspicious when he was trying to get me to install software to give him control of the computer. I asked for a call back number – and he gave me 952-467-6389 – and googling the number brought me to your page!
I’ve had calls from these people continuously, and no matter what i say, they keep trying to lure me in with the same line. It sounds like a Hindu call center in the background but the area code of the phone call is about 10 miles away. I’ve tried everything to dis-sway the caller from calling back, on one phone call recently we cursed each other out before we hung up (it always sounded like the same guy). I thought that this would be the end of it. But lo and behold, this time a female contacted me with the same story. I can’t get any relief.
I got the call from Ryan today. The phone number he called me from was 64444214. He gave me the call back number of 214-272-0277. I was an idiot. I told him I was not comfortable giving anyone access to my computer or running the commands he was telling me, but he kept saying he was from Windows trying to help me. They had access to my computer at that point and I got on my iPad and looked up scams on the Microsoft website, so I disconnected my laptop and took out the battery and hung up. He called back. I told him I had read about a scam that was similar to what he was saying and I was not going to proceed without confirming he was with Microsoft. This was when he gave me his name and that phone number. When I typed the phone number into a search, I found this article. Hoping they did not have time to do too much damage. Running Defender now to check while typing this on my iPad. Next…. Calling local authorities!
I just got that call too. Same thing you could hear all the cross talk in the back ground and all with their heavy foreign accents. And being called “madam” I felt like a hooker. With me the story was someone was trying to hack into my computer. I couldn’t hear him, I would call him back, I got his phone number: 206 456 1859. Then I told him to F@@@ Off, Go To H@@@, I wasnt going to give him any of my information and hug up. He called me back 5 more times telling me to F@@@ Off and go to H@@@. Yes, at first there was no caller ID and no Phone number on the phone system. But after waiting and calling the Jack A@@ back at 206 456 1859 with that first call the same back ground noise was heard. Then he must of answered and put the call on mute. SCAM SCAM SCAM After he was hot headed and called me back 4 of the 6 times the ID that showed was 442030264051 if that means anything. Thanks for explaining this.
Just received the call and told them I have an Apple computer. He then asked me if I had big b@@bs because he want to f@@@ me! I was taken aback and did not say anything, so he asked me if I was considering his offer!!!! I hung up the phone. No ID shown
My wife was called by one of these idiots today and she could tell from the start it was a scam. She gave me the phone and told me to have fun. They told me that my computer was shooting them error messages all day. I sounded all excited and asked “Are you for reals???” The scammer was Hindu and didn’t know what I meant and reiterated that he was in fact real and from Microsoft and I need to be worried because my Windows 8 computer was sending error messages all day. I told him that is a seriously huge problem since I run Mac OS X on my computer. He then told me to go to hell and I asked him if that was not where he was going with the lies and scams he is selling and then he started screaming. I love making telemarketers and scam artists lose it. I’m already thinking of how I’m going to have fun with them next time they call 🙂
Just got a call now. I love messing with these people who think they’re dealing with idiots! He kept telling me to hit the Start and Control key at the same time so he could see what was wrong with my computer. I played for a while, then used some not so polite words to get him off the phone.
This is about the forth call I have received from MS service center telling me that my computer sending them errors that are very dangerous to my computer and he wanted me to go to my computer with him on the line so he could ‘fix’ the problems. Told him I wasn’t near my computer and that I believed it to be a scam and was gong to report it. He kept telling me, ‘maam this is not a scam’ in is very heavy India accent. I hung up on him but it is now coming through as ‘unavailable’ on my cell.
Answered the phone after several calls over the last few weeks from 214-272-0277 at 8:00 AM ON A SATURDAY!
Could barely understand her. Asked for the company name and had to have her spell it and STILL had difficulty understanding her, I think she said techyankee. Anyway I played along for a while then made up an excuse and hung up. Will be contacting the state attorney generals office Monday .
I just got one of these again and decided to have some fun. I told him I was working and asked him to hold; he did that for 10 minutes. he later called back and I told him I had several computers, he went through the usual crap and start button, I acted like a dingbat with the start button, couldn’t find windows button it didn’t say windows, then that my keyboard was stuck since my kid spilled syrup on it and could he help me with that while I was yelling at non existent kids and husband and finally I couldn’t stop laughing so hard I pretended I was hysterical from bad day and I had to hang up. I hope he calls back so I can have more fun. what a way to entertain myself.
Could barely understand her. Asked for the company name and had to have her spell it and STILL had difficulty understanding her, I think she said techyankee. Anyway I played along for a while then made up an excuse and hung up. Will be contacting the state attorney generals office Monday .
UK NO-01212860666
Same call from “Gary Foster” (Indian accent) from “Windows Service Center” with “virus” they need me to give them permission to correct. Can confirm they are legitimate by calling them back at 760-283-1718.
Just got a call from one of these people here in Paris – a guy with a heavy eastern accent pretending to be calling from a Windows service centre in East London (as if I care what part of London he’s calling from – however, the fact that he said he was working for Windows not Microsoft made me doubly suspicious.) Naturally, the number shown for the incoming call was blocked – it was limited to 5 digits, although the prefix suggested a call originating in Brussels. By this time another alarm bell was going off in my head. I don’t normally answer calls with blocked numbers, but I wasn’t concentrating when I picked the phone up I suppose.
Anyhow, he gave his name and the spiel about my computer sending out error messages, indicating a virus that needed to be repaired … At which point I asked him for his telephone number – he became rather indignant, virtually reprimanding me since he had already told me who he was – to his entire satisfaction it seems – so I simply invited him to go and have vigorous sex with himself and put the phone down….
Incidentally, there seemed to be a large roomful of the guy’s fellow scammers hard at work in the background, doubtless on the same project.
Wow. Not only did I get hit with the infamous phone call which segued into an on-monitor chat in which attempts were made to convince me my computer was over-run with viruses, Tech-chatter had a red marker handy in order to make circles around some really dangerous-to-comp problems, also got conned into believing that a thing called Panda Internet Security 2014.
A fast ‘net-check made me think that the Correct All Computer Problems set up had been up and running since 2006. A 2015 version either was available or would be available; my “OMG No” moaning interrupted concentration on specifics.
Cripes when I get conned I really do a good job of it.
MY question now is “Okay, when is this case going to be settled and how can the senior-aged old lady get sizable-amounts of $$$ back.
I surely did not see a scam rolling down the pike toward me; being in the midst of a move from one house to another, the fact The Rains have come to Way Up North California, tripped and fell flat out after dark when a protruding Sycamore root did not move away from my feet.
Bingo, not only lost several layers of face skin but also got a large patch of scratches on one lens of my glasses. Downside to that, vision in my left eye is being rapidly reduced by cataracts so that the right eye was the one being mainly depended upon. Sure, see just fine and I have a bridge for sale in Brooklyn, as well.
Sigh, in this case LOL does not mean “Laughing Out Loud” but “Little Old Lady,” too. Boy oh boy do I feel stupid.
A more-weird thing attached to this whole Scam-Panda-Fix Ya Right Up issue is the fact that I actually did get some help with big problems this poor confuser oops computer. Go figure. I certainly do not want to believe that I got rooked, but…
Now I am being advised to change from W8.1 OS to something called Linux. Ran to search the internet for Linux details and have never seen a more-confusing stack of odd words…since falling by my own accident into the Panda etc thing, that is…that I totally do not understand. But a local friend gave me the name & number of her comp-whiz-kid; I seem to remember friend saying that the techie could and would Linux my machine. Oh boy. Another computer set up to learn at my age and as if trying to figure out the oddities of the W8.1 I have mostly only learned to hate. THAT was not a hard lesson at all. : – / .
Just got a call here in Sweden.
I bullied them from the beginning they first tried to fool me for 2 years ago. I made some contra propocels that I will not call the police if they quit calling me.
Nowadays I just ask them to drop dead. Doesn’t help either. On the other hand it may help as every time they call me it is another person.
If we all do this the we may get rid of them. will take some tine though, How many biljon Indiers do they have overthere?
I got a call this morning from the following number: (203) 026-2037. My phone said it was a Connecticut number, but when I asked the guy where he was calling from, he said Brooklyn. Anyway, the man knew my name and the fact that I had a Windows computer, so I listened for a minute. With a heavy Indian accent, he informed me that my computer has been sending the Microsoft service center at which he works errors for a month. He said that the problem was hackers, and I needed to be in front of my computer to fix the problem. I told him I was at work and that he should call me back tonight. Before I hung up, I asked to speak to his supervisor. There was a ton of chatter/commotion in the background throughout our conversation, probably hundreds of people in the room doing the exact same thing. The alleged supervisor came on the phone within seconds — never in my life has it taken mere seconds for a supervisor to get on the line, with any company. The supervisor was another heavily accented Indian man who proceeded to give me the exact same speech. I hung up at that point. I’m so glad I googled and found this posting. I never would have gone as far as to give them money, but I could have potentially done something terrible to my computer. Many thanks!
While they may know your name, they don’t know what your computer is. They assume it is Windows. If you are a Mac owner they would still say Windows.
Yes, January 23, 2015, got a call from “Windows Service Center” from “Frank,” an Indian-accented person. I couldn’t understand the first few sentences and said “I can’t understand you.” He then repeated something about “Windows Service Call.” I said that it sounded like a scan to me, and hung up. My caller ID said “PRIVATE CALLER.” No number was given. What can we do to keep these dufusses from calling? Or report them?
Just received my third call in a week from the “Windows service center”. I have been getting these calls on and off for about 3 years and I just ignore them and ask to be removed from their list. Obviously this tactic isn’t working. I don’t have caller ID so no information about where they call from but, my story is the same. They always have the middle eastern accents and can be hard to understand. Not sure what I can do next. Is anyone grouping together to fight this scam?
My mother just got scammed from one of these scums. She didn’t give them her credit card info but she did allow them to take over her screen. Is there anywhere I can go to report this. it was 315-370-7608 Robert Johnson but he didn’t have an American accent.
Not really anything you can do. That name and phone number are fake. He is most definitely outside of your jurisdiction, so even if you reported it to the police, they can not really do anything for you.
I just received a similar call. I knew it was a scam immediately, but wanted to see how far I could get. I asked which of my computers was sending the error messages and they couldn’t tell me. I said is this Microsoft! yes was their reply and I said, well I have three computers all with different operating systems and I want to know which one was sending the errors as it didn’t make sense to “help me fix” one that wasn’t sending errors. They said it didn’t matter just that I needed to be in front of one of them. I then asked which days the error messages were sent and they told me today, yesterday and just about everyday for the last month. She then said “are you in front of your computer?” That’s when I told her I was at the Microsoft office for meetings yesterday (which I really was) and on their network and didn’t have any issues when she hung up immediately. Thought I could at least have a little fun!
Kept getting calls with this caller ID, no message. Attempted call back but told number not in service (ok..they are using VOIP).
Got a call before work tonight …I answered with “What!!”
Hesitation on other end, middle eastern / indian accent said timidly
“hello” asked him with colorful Anglo-Saxon Adjectives what he wanted…silence on other end, asked with same Adgectives if there was anybody there…then other end clicked / hung up.
I love talking to these turds.
Got a call from Unknown. Indian guy tells me he’s from Windows Service Center. I asked him is this a sales call and he says no, it is a service call from Windows and my computer has been sending error messages. He can help me clean my system. I realize this is a scam so I asked him how he knows my computer has a problem, he says my computer is sending messages to a server. I ask him how my computer can do that when it isn’t connected to the Internet. This causes him to go off script. He asks how many computers I own. I say one and he asks how is it possible I don’t have Internet access. I tell him because I don’t pay for Internet service. There’s a long pause and he says thank you and hangs up.
Warned my family about this scam so they don’t get suckered. Older relatives most likely to fall victim.
Can’t wait for the next call from them so I can jerk their chain for as long as possible. I have unlimited minutes on my cell. May have to bust out mumbling man, or long winded talker or heavy breather guy, or gullible but incapable of following his directions guy.
This happened to me too. It’s amazing how tenacious they are. Very urgent and insistent.
Same experience. I had a customer who received a call from 315-370-7608 claiming they were from Microsoft. He installed Team Viewer on their behalf. They took control, loaded “defraggler” and changed his computer user account to the calling telephone number (and installed a password) then demanded $200 to “fix” this problem (he could then not login). I merely had to clear the windows user password and change his user account back. No other malware was installed. Team Viewer logs show their connection was from IP 217.146.10.43 (Noida, Uttar Pradesh in India). Team Viewer ID 731188813. They were establishing a connection at every powerup. Despite all this info, there is little you can do except have some fun with them next time.
Yeah, these jerks have been calling me for a few years now. I like to have with them, too, until today. They finally hung up on me, then called me back and said they wanted to f*** me. I hung up and they called back saying the same stuff. I hung up and they called again. This time I answered and hung up without giving them a chance to say anything. They were really aggressive with trying to get back at me.
I hate unwanted calls. I just block them. OR, answer with 911 Emergency! What is your location?!?!?! That second one is only if I have time and want to play. With all our governmental regulation, you would like something could be done about these jerks
I just got a call. Saying they were sent error messages and he can help with the problem. He knew my name and asked if I was in front of computer. I said no and starting asking him questions, he then hung up. Scammers! Watch out everyone. Be safe.
Just had a phone call from Adam Johnson (Indian accented voice) from Windows Service Centre, telling me that my computer hardware licence had expired. I told him that the person was not home and that I would give them the message. He left the following number, 13 26 83, for callback. This scam has crossed the ocean and now seems to be operating in Australia.